Mumbai Session court dismisses Kangana Ranaut’s plea against summons in defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar

In a major setback to Kangana Ranaut, the Mumbai session court dismisses her plea. Here’s what session court has to say

The Session court at Dindoshi in Mumbai has rejected the revision plea filed by actress , challenging the proceedings before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Andheri in a criminal defamation complaint filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar. The order was reserved by additional sessions Judge SU Baghele on Saturday. The Bollywood actress had filed a plea in which she has challenged the issuance of process, the legality and validity of the order dated February 1, 2021 passed by Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri RR Khan.

Noteworthy, earlier a bailable warrant was issued to Kangana by the Andheri metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai in the same case. But the actress failed to respond after which Magistrate R R Khan said in the order, “For willful absence of accused (Ranaut) without any justified reasons, despite service of summons, issue bailable warrant of ₹1,000 against accused Kangana Ranaut". As reported by India Today, advocate Jay K Bharadwaj, who is appearing for Javed Akhtar, opposed the plea and submitted that neither the issuance of the process nor the order warranted interference. He submitted that Section 200 of CrPC called for an examination of the complainant on oath and of the witness only if there were any present. Bharadwaj argued that by summoning Kangana Ranaut, she had been impliedly given a fair opportunity to respond to the complaint. Instead, Kangana grabbed the opportunity to tweet about the summons which was not in good taste.

It is to be noted here that in November Javed Akhtar had filed a complaint against Kangana following a TV interview in which the actress made some allegations against the former. Javed Akhtar had claimed that all allegations are false and have affected his reputation.

Also Read: Javed Akhtar files caveat in Supreme Court after Kangana Ranaut's plea for transfer of cases to Shimla

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×