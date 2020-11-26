Mumbai Terror Attack: Akshay Kumar pays tribute to 26/11 martyrs: Will forever be indebted to our bravehearts

Akshay Kumar penned a heartfelt note for all the martyrs and victims of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. The Kesari star remembered the sacrifice and expressed his feelings over the horrific Mumbai Terror Attack.

One of the most heartbreaking incidents that left the nation shook back in 2008 was the terror attack in Mumbai on November 26. Today, as the country remembers and pays tributes to the martyrs and victims, Bollywood stars too have been expressing their feelings over it. Superstar also took to social media to pay his heartfelt tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives on 26/11 to save others in the attacks in Mumbai 12 years ago.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Akshay shared his thoughts over the horrific 26/11 Mumbai Terror attacks and remembered the martyrs. The Kesari star expressed that the country will always remember those who sacrificed their own lives for others during the attacks. Remembering the 26/11 heroes and victims, Akshay paid tribute to them on social media. The actor claimed that Mumbai citizens would never forget the terror attack.

Sharing his thoughts, Akshay wrote, "26/11, a day Mumbaikars will never forget. My heartfet tribute to the martyrs and victims of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. We will forever be indebted to our bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice."

Take a look at 's tweet on 26/11:

26/11, a day Mumbaikars will never forget. My heartfet tribute to the martyrs and victims of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. We will forever be indebted to our bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 26, 2020

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in on social media by several celebs including , and more as they offered their tributes to the martyrs of the terror attacks. The attacks took place at several places in the city including the Taj Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Nariman House, CST station, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, and other spots. Several people were injured and many lost their lives in the attacks that continued for 3 days. The police captured Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists, who was later hanged on 21 November 2012.

Credits :Akshay Kumar Twitter

