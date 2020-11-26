Mumbai Terror Attack: Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Raveena Tandon & others pay tribute to 26/11 martyrs

Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives to safeguard citizens during 26/11 deadly terror attack.

It has been twelve years since the terror attack unfolded in Mumbai, leaving 300 injured and over 166 people dead. On November 26, 2008, the terrorists attacked Nariman House, Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Cafe Leopold and Cama Hospital in Mumbai. According to PTO report, today, floral tributes have been paid to martyrs who lost their lives during the deadly terror attack in Mumbai in 2008. However, in the wake of Covid 19 pandemic, a limited number of people have attended the 12th anniversary of the terror attack.

On the twelfth anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Bollywood celebrities like , , Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranvir Shorey, ’s husband Dr Shriram Nene and many others took to their social media handle to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives to safeguard citizens.

Remembering the 26/11 incident, Raveen Tandon took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Never Forget . Never Forgive . #26/11.”

Never Forget . Never Forgive . #26/11 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 26, 2020

On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle to share an emotional post related to the Mumbai terror attack. She wrote, “Praying for peace and healing for every single life that was changed, lost, and altered... #26thNovember #peace #healing.”

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted: “Lest we forget,” followed with a folded hand emoticon.

Ranvir Shorey wrote, “Never forget. Prayers for all who laid down and lost their lives on the day. Folded hands #MumbaiTerrorAttack.”

Never forget. Prayers for all who laid down and lost their lives on the day. #MumbaiTerrorAttack — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) November 26, 2020

Dr. Shriran Nene took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Let's take a moment and remember the heroes of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack who bravely fought and sacrificed their lives for the country. Remembering the victims, martyrs and their families today.”

Let's take a moment and remember the heroes of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack who bravely fought and sacrificed their lives for the country. Remembering the victims, martyrs and their families today — Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) November 26, 2020

Tiger Shroff also shared a post for the martyrs on his Instagram story.

