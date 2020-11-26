  1. Home
Mumbai Terror Attack: Vicky Kaushal pays respect to 26/11 victims, martyrs; Shares old pic from Nariman House

Vicky Kaushal took to social media to remember the victims and martyrs of the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai. The URI actor shared a throwback photo from his visit to Nariman House as he prayed for peace.
Mumbai Terror Attack: Vicky Kaushal pays respect to 26/11 victims, martyrs; Shares old pic from Nariman House
A day that is etched in the hearts of every Indian is 26 November 2008 as it was on this day that a horrific attack took place at several locations in Mumbai. The 26/11 attacks of Mumbai shook the world and today marks its 12th anniversary. Remembering the fallen heroes and victims, Vicky Kaushal paid his respects on social media by revisiting a throwback photo taken at one of the attack places, Nariman House. Back in 2008, terrorists attacked Nariman House where 6 people were killed. 

Remembering the attack, the actor shared a throwback photo as he prayed for peace. In the throwback photo, we can see Vicky standing in the center of the attacked house. Fans immediately noticed the bullet marks on the walls and dropped comments on the photo asking the actor about the same. On the 12 anniversary of the horrific attack, Vicky penned a note and hoped everyone stands together. He even mentioned a quote about light taking over darkness. 

Sharing the photo, Vicky wrote, "A little light repels much darkness.” #standtogether #prayforpeace #remembering26/11." Several fans also paid tributes to the heroes of 26/11 in the comments. 

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's photo:

Not just Vicky, several other stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Tiger Shroff, Randeep Hooda and more remembered all the victims and heroes of the 26/11 attack. Several places like Hotel Taj, Oberoi Trident, Nariman House, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and more came under attack of terrorists that began on November 26, 2008, and ended on November 29 with the capture of one of them, Ajmal Kasab. He was later hanged in 2012 for the attack. 

Also Read|Mumbai Terror Attack: Akshay Kumar pays tribute to 26/11 martyrs: Will forever be indebted to our bravehearts

