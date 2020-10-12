Mumbai trends after city experiences power outage; Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher tweet

Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Nimrat Kaur and other Bollywood celebs tweet after Mumbai experiences a power outage; Take a look

Today morning, Mumbai experienced a power outage due to a reported grid failure. A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport [BEST] spokesperson confirmed that the supply of power in the city was disrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of BEST wrote, “The electric supply is inttruptted due to TATAs incoming electric supply faiure. Inconveniences is regretted.” As per reports, Juhu, Andheri, Mira Road, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Panvel were among the areas that were largely affected. Taking to Twitter, Bollywood celebs and residents of the city complained of a sudden electricity outage in several parts.

As per reports, the local trains under Western Railway — between Churchgate to Vasai railway station came to a standstill due to grid failure. However, both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said that there is no stoppage in trading despite power failure. As per a report in ANI, passengers were left waiting at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus as local train services were disrupted due to power outage in Mumbai.

While Nimrat Kaur took to Twitter to write about the power outage, her tweet read, “Hi retrograde Mercury! Missed you #MumbaiPowerFailure…” Suchitra Krishnamoorthi also talked about the power cut as she wrote, “Andhera in #Andheri. Whats with the power cuts ? i have 16 floors to climb now..” Later, Amitabh Bachchan somehow managed to type the message on Twitter talking about the power outage as he wrote, “T 3688 - Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well..” Later, , taking a sly dig at the Maharashtra government talked about the blackout in Mumbai as she wrote, “#Powercut in Mumbai, meanwhile Maharashtra government क-क-क.......कंगना ।.” Anupam Kher, too wrote, “बत्ती गुल !! #powercut..”



T 3688 - Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 12, 2020

Andhera in #Andheri. Whats with the power cuts ? i have 16 floors to climb now — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 12, 2020

Hi retrograde Mercury! Missed you #MumbaiPowerFailure — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) October 12, 2020

Bombay electricity kaputt! Phone is melting. pic.twitter.com/CcGJ5Uw2tF — Ali Fazal M / / अली (@alifazal9) October 12, 2020

