Mumbai woman duped of over Rs 82 lakh in promise to meet Kartik Aaryan, fraudster arrested; know what happened

Kartik Aaryan who is currently awaiting the release of his movie Chandu Champion enjoys a massive fanbase. His fans can undoubtedly go to any extent just to meet or greet him and this emotion was recently exploited by a fraudster. In a shocking incident that has surfaced online, a Mumbai woman was duped of over Rs 82 lakhs in a promise to make her meet Kartik.

Details about the incident where a Kartik Aaryan was duped of lakhs

A Times of India report revealed that a Goregaon resident named Aishwarya was scammed of Rs 82.75 lakhs in 2022 by a fraudster named Krishna Sharma. The 29-year-old culprit promised Aishwarya that he would make her meet Kartik Aaryan if she invested money in his supposed movie titled Love in London.

The Amboli police who arrested Sharma revealed that he holds a history of several fraud cases filed against him of a similar nature in police stations of Amboli, Vakola, Mumbai Airport, Delhi’s Connaught Place, and Chennai’s E3 Teynampet.

An Amboli police officer detailed that between April 2022 and July 2023, the fraudster collected Rs 82.75 lakhs in installments saying that it was needed for production. Aishwarya further in her complaint stated, "He did not arrange the meet with the actor and siphoned off the money and vanished when I started demanding to return my money.”

After her complaint, a special team of cops was formed for investigation where they found out that Krishna was very recently arrested by a crime branch team in Bengaluru’s Taj West End hotel. Not just he but three of his associates were also nabbed by a special team of Bengaluru police.

The police officer further quoted, "He has formed the gang and duped many in a similar way in Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai.” Sharma has been pressed with the charges of cheating and continues to remain in judicial custody.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion has been directed by Kabir Khan and is gearing up to release on June 14. He further has Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in his kitty for this year’s release.

