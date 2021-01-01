Mumbaikar FIRST LOOK: Karan Johar UNVEILS poster of Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey starrer

Karan Johar took to social media to share a video a little while ago where he announced that he will be revealing the first of a film featuring Vijay Sethupathi. Now, he has shared the same and left fans excited.

As 2021 has begun, an exciting update has been shared by . The filmmaker today shared a video a while back and announced that he will be revealing the first look of a collaboration between Santosh Sivan and superstar Vijay Sethupathi. And well, now, he has revealed the first look of the film titled 'Mumbaikar' that will feature Vijay along with several other actors like Vikrant Massey, Ranvir Shorey & more. It happens to be the debut Hindi production of Shibu Thameens.

Not just the film also apparently happens to be Vijay Sethupathi's official Bollywood debut as he reportedly is not a part of starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Karan shared the poster that featured an ensemble cast including Vijay, Vikrant, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Sachin Khedekar. With the backdrop of birds flying at Marine Drive, the first look featured only the faces of the stars of the film. The film will be helmed by Santosh Sivan, who is quite well known for his exceptional work in the industry.

Sharing the poster, Karan wrote, "Promises to be a stunning cinematic experience! A @santoshsivan film!!! @VijaySethuOffl @masseysahib #tanyamaniktala #hridhuharoon #sanjaymishra @RanvirShorey #sachinkhedekar my best wishes to this exceptionally talented team of artists!" Not just Karan, even SS Rajamouli shared the first look on social media to root for the team of artists.

Take a look:

Earlier, Karan had showered heaps of praise on Vijay and Santosh Sivan as he spoke about announcing the ambitious project in a post. Sharing the video, Karan had written, "Excited to share at 3pm the first look of the exceptionally talented MR Santosh Sivan’s next! Watch this space ....@santoshsivan." Now, that the details of Vijay's Bollywood debut are out, fans of the south superstar cannot wait to see his full look from the film.

