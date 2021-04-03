Mumbaikar First Look: On Vikrant Massey’s birthday, Vijay Sethupathi unveils new poster of the movie

As Vikrant Massey turns a year older today, his Mumbaikar co-star Vijay Sethupathi has treated his fans with a new poster of their first collaboration.

Vikrant Massey is one of the actors in Bollywood who doesn’t need an introduction now. The actor might just a couple of years old in the film industry, but his impressive line of work has made him the talk of the town and also garnered him a decent fan following as well. So, as the Chhapaak actor turned a year older today, he was inundated with best wishes from all corners of the world. Amid this, Vikrant’s fans have also got a massive surprise today as the makers of his upcoming movie Mumbaikar have unveiled a new poster of the movie.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Vijay shared the poster featuring himself, Vikrant, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Sachin Khedekar. In the caption, the South superstar showered birthday love on the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and wrote, “Here is the first look of #Mumbaikar. #HappyBirthdayVikrantMassey @masseysahib.” To note, Mumbaikar will mark Vijay Sethupathi's official Bollywood debut and the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the theatres.

Take a look at Vijay Sethupathi’s post sharing Mumbaikar’s poster on Vikrant Massey’s birthday:

To recall, Vijay was supposed to make his Bollywood debut with ’s Laal Singh Chaddha. However, things didn’t work out between the two. For the uninitiated, Mumbaikar happens to be the remake of Tamil action thriller movie Maanagaram which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Starring Sri, Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles, Maanagaram was released in March 2017 and had opened to rave reviews.

