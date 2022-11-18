'Mumma' Alia Bhatt, 'Maasi' Shaheen Bhatt look like a ray of sunshine in new pic and leave fans delighted

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the best phase of her life. On November 6, she welcomed her first baby girl with Ranbir Kapoor . The duo tied the knot earlier this year in April and they announced their first pregnancy later in June. The new parents are yet to share a glimpse of their munchkin. Before getting a glimpse of baby Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt treated fans with a gorgeous picture of herself and Alia on Instagram.

A while ago, Shaheen took to her handle and dropped the sunkissed picture with the new mommy. In the picture, Alia is seen sporting a tie-dye t-shirt with her hair tied up in a bun. On the other hand, Shaheen is seen sporting an orange jacket with open tresses. The Bhatt sisters look all things pretty as they flaunt their million-dollar smiles. Along with the picture, Shaheen put heart and drums emojis in the caption. Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, their mommy Soni Razdan dropped a comment. She called them, 'Beauty patooties'. Even the fans were elated to see them. A fan commented, "Mumma and Maasi'. Another fan thanked Shaheen for posting a picture with Alia. Others were seen dropping red heart emojis in the comments section.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl's announcement

The new parents shared a joint statement on social media. Announcing the arrival of their little bundle of joy, they wrote, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir." Shaheen too shared the same statement and wrote, "I may never stop weeping. Our little bean is finally here and life has forever changed."

Alia Bhatt's first post after daughter's arrival

Recently, Alia shared a blurry picture of herself. In the picture, she was seen holding an orange colour cup, which had 'Mama' written on it. Alia captioned the post as, "it me," followed by a yellow heart emoji.

