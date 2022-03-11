Mumma Dia Mirza drops adorable pic of son Avyaan; Kareena Kapoor Khan showers love

The ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’ actress continues to impress her fans with her charm, beauty, and grace. Dia Mirza often engages with her fans via social media and regularly treats them with priceless pictures of her family. Following the same trajectory, Dia took to social media handle and dropped a cute photograph of her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. In the photograph, Avyaan was seen sitting on a couch in his adorable outfit. Avyaan smiled at the camera as her Mumma Dia clicked the memorable snap.

Sharing the snap, Dia wrote, “A new milestone, a whole lot of love and gratitude always. Thank you for being ours. Photo by Me. Baby by Us @vaibhav.rekhi” The priceless photograph was appreciated not just by fans but Dia's colleagues from Bollywood as well. One of the fans wrote, “Sooo sweeet. blessings ,” another one commented, “he's got your eyes!” Many poured their hearts out on the picture. Actress Kareena Kapoor also showered love and said, “God bless you pudding”. Preity Zinta, Bipasha Basu, Tahira Kashyap dropped heart emoticons. New mommy Neha Dhupia also left a comment. “Oh my good ness,” she said.

Take a look:

For the uninitiated, Dia tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021 in an intimate ceremony. In May, she welcomed her son Avyaan. Talking about the work front, Dia was last seen in Thappad along with Taapsee Pannu. She will next appear in Bheed with Rajkummar Rao. The film has been directed by Anubhav Sinha.

