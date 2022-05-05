Mumtaz opens up about her health after getting discharged: ‘My skin was giving me a lot of trouble’

Veteran actress Mumtaz, who has been known for giving iconic films in her glorious career, made the headlines recently after she was hospitalised. It was reported that Mumtaz was hospitalised for a week in Mumbai following a stomach infection. And now that she has been discharged, the veteran actress has opened up about her health. During her recent conversation with ETimes, the veteran actress stated that she suffers from both Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Colitis and the sudden attack of diarrhoea worsened things for her, following which, she was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

To note, Mumtaz faced a lot of issues owing to her delicate skin during her time in the hospital. The veteran actress also revealed that she was on a drip for the entire week. “My skin was giving me a lot of trouble. Being an Iranian, my skin is very delicate. I was on a drip for an entire week in the hospital. The injection of the drip could only be inserted in my right hand; my left hand could not be used because my lymph nodes were removed when I had contracted breast cancer 25 years ago,” Mumtaz was quoted saying.

Interestingly, Mumtaz was recently quizzed about her plans to make a comeback in Bollywood during an Instagram live session. To this, the veteran actress said, “I am not sure if I will get the kind of role that really touches my heart and it will be nice and people will appreciate it. First I will have to take my husband's permission. He will say ‘okay you can do one’. Then maybe I will. Otherwise no”.

