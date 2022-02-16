Mumtaz says she 'needs to ask her husband first' before returning to Bollywood as fans bombard with questions

Mumtaz needs no introduction, as she was one of the most popular names back in yesteryear. The actress' flawless acting skills and alluring charms enchanted Bollywood in the 1960s and 1970s era. The veteran actress received numerous awards during the golden era of cinema. Mumtaz pushed her boundaries as an actor and brought a revolution of her own. Hence, it is quite usual that even today fans wish to see her on the big screen. Recently, Mumtaz’s daughter, Tanya Madhvani brought her mom on Instagram live where her fans were more than delighted to see her.

The fans bombarded Mumtaz with their questions as soon as they caught hold of her online. One of the questions that came to light quite a lot of times was whether Mumtaz will grace the world of Bollywood again with her amazing acting skills. Pondering on it, Mumtaz said that she didn’t know. “I am not sure if I will get the kind of role that really touches my heart and it will be nice and people will appreciate it,” she said. Ending her answer on a humorous note, she concluded, “First I will have to take my husband's permission. He will say ‘okay you can do one’. Then maybe I will. Otherwise no.”

Check the live HERE

Both the fans and Mumtaz and her daughter had a gala time during the live as they talked about numerous topics, ranging from skincare to Tanya urging her mum to go out. As the live came to a close, Mumtaz sweetly folded her hands and requested her well-wishers to continue to adore her and remember her as long as she lives. Don't cry for me later, the way people were crying for Lata ji ‘oh I wish’. I belong to you people," she expressed.

