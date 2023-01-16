Munda Sona Hu Main Song: Shehzada Kartik Aaryan smitten by 'crore di kudi' Kriti but we're falling for Diljit

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The trailer was recently launched at a grand event at Bandra's Gaiety Galaxy. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the masala entertainer also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav and Sachin Khedekar in important roles. Shehzada is an official remake of Allu Arjun's 2020 Telugu hit, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, co-starring Pooja Hegde and Tabu. The trailer received an overwhelming response from the audience. They are eagerly waiting to watch Kartik in a different avatar. After releasing a successful trailer, the makers unveiled the first song titled Munda Sona Hu Main today. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's song Munda Sona Hu Main out

After working together in the hit film Luka Chuppi, Kartik and Kriti have come together for a masaledaar entertainer. Their chemistry was adored by the audience back then. The first song of Shehzada shows that the duo truly complements each other. The peppy song has a party vibe. Shot across the beautiful locations of Mauritius, the song Munda Sona Hu Main is all things breezy. Kartik and Kriti's sizzling chemistry is only amping up the mood. They look all things chic and gorgeous. Even the choreography looks fresh and their hook step will definitely take over social media. The beach song is crooned by Diljit Dosanjh and Nikita Gandhi. Their voices strike the right chord. The music is by Pritam and the lyrics are written by Kumaar. Kartik took to Instagram and wrote, "#MundaSonaHuMain out now #Shehzada only in theatres 10th February 2023 !!" Have a look:

Fans are going gaga over Diljit's voice. They are all hearts for the duo as well. A fan commented, "Kartik swag + kriti beauty + Diljit voice = excellent." Another fan wrote, "Salute to Diljit Dosanjh, What amazing vocal texture he has brought in vocals as well as rap. completely stunning." Kriti Sanon on collaborating with Kartik Aaryan again During the trailer launch event, Kriti spoke about reuniting with Kartik for Shehzada. She also talked about her on-screen chemistry with Kartik. She said, "I think, we look really good together. Our on-screen chemistry has been liked in Luka Chuppi, I hope people like it in Shehzada too. It's a glamorous avatar, which I had not done for a while. I hope people like it. We have got good tuning, we think alike and are very comfortable with each other. Nothing has changed, and I hope people love us a lot more than what they did in Luka Chuppi." Work front Apart from Shehzada, Kartik has a solid lineup of films in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's Captain India. He also has Kabir Khan's next and Sameer Vidhwans' Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. On the other hand, Kriti has Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, and The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

