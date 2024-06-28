Munjya: Abhay Verma who replaced Shraddha Kapoor in film reveals she thanked him for THIS reason at success bash

Munjya is not just scaring people inside the theatres but also scaring the hell out of dry days of theatres as it has been going houseful ever since its release. Starring Sharvari and Abhay Verma, the horror-comedy is going strong at the box office and has earned a nett of Rs 90 crores within 3 weeks . Abhay who is on cloud nine of success revealed why Shraddha Kapoor recently thanked him.

Why did Shraddha Kapoor thank Abhay Verma?

Abhay Verma in a recent interview with Midday had revealed that his character was supposed to be a girl earlier. He told the portal, “It was to be played by Shraddha Kapoor, and before her, by Alia Bhatt.” Revealing the character went through several changes over four to five years, the Little Things actor labeled himself the only hero to have replaced heroines.

Recently when the makers of Munjya hosted a success bash for the film, Abhay happened to cross paths with Shraddha and has now shared their conversation. The 25-year-old shared with HT City that the Stree actress came to him and said in Hindi, “Thanks tune mera naam liya interviews mein because main itne ache project se associated hona chahti thi.”

When Abhay took Shraddha Kapoor’s name in his interviews, the actress felt good because in some or the other way her name got attached to this film.

Abhay Verma recalls meeting Varun Dhawan

In the same conversation, the new ‘National Crush’ recalled meeting Varun Dhawan at the same party and called him both gentlemanly and supportive. Abhay said that Varun told him to work a lot among the entire lot of new-gen actors and he can possibly change things for good. “The way he hugged me and said those things, it felt like family, a family I wanted to be a part of,” Abhay gushed.

The overnight fame for Abhay after Munjya's success was a 100 percent unexpected feat and he’s just trying to absorb all of it. He shared that despite sleeping for only three to four hours a day, he is feeling refreshed. “I never knew that Saturday ko uthke pata karna hota hai ki Friday ko aapki film ne kitna kamaya hai,” Abhay signed off.

