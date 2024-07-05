Munjya actor Abhay Verma rejected Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda starrer The Archies for THIS movie; here's why

Actor Abhay Verma, who got his breakthrough role in Manoj Bajpayee's series, The Family Man 2, was recently seen in Sharvari Wagh-starrer Munjya. Abhay played the lead role opposite Sharvari in the blockbuster film.

Before bagging the 2024 supernatural comedy horror, he was supposed to star in Zoya Akhtar's directorial venture, The Archies. However, he went in some other direction.

Abhay Verma talks about choosing Safed over The Archies

In a recent interview with Digital Commentary, Abhay Verma revealed that he was offered a role in Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda's film, The Archies. Abhay, however, chose Sandeep Singh's directorial Safed over Zoya's.

When asked if he rejected The Archies for Safed, the Munjya actor nodded saying that both the films were "happening at the same time".

"I was in the process of The Archies but I really wanted to do Safed. I had auditioned for The Archies, and had met Zoya. But, Safed ka ho hi gaya tha toh I decided to go with the latter," Abhay said.

All about The Archies

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the teen musical comedy film, also starred Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda in crucial roles. It was a live-action adaptation of The Archies, a fictional rock band who appeared in the 1960's animated cartoon, The Archie Show.

It was co-produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti under the banner of Tiger Films.

Before this, Abhay Verma had shared that he also rejected Homi Adajania's 2020 film, Angrezi Medium. The movie starred Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia were also a part of it.

Abhay Verma's work front

Abhay Verma made his Bollywood debut with Safed in 2023 in which he played the role of a transgender. The film also featured Meera Chopra and Barkha Bisht.

Abhay then appeared in Ae Watan Mere Watan, the historical biographical film in 2024. In the movie, Sara Ali Khan played the role of Usha Mehta, who started an underground radio station to spread the message of unity during the Quit India Movement.

Abhay's recently released film, Munjya hit the screens on June 7, 2024.

