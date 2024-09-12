Munjya actor Abhay Verma says Sharvari is ‘Tani Partner’ to his ‘Suri pappe’ from Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Abhay Verma and Sharvari starred together in the horror-comedy movie Munjya. While the film didn’t do great business after its theatrical release, it became a sleeper hit soon after it was available on OTT. Since then, the film has been receiving immense love from fans. As the team celebrated the success, the actor expressed his delight in working with the Vedaa actress and referred to her as ‘Tani partner’ to his ‘Suri pappe’ from the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Munjya stars Abhay Verma and Sharvari recently celebrated the success of their comic caper's biggest TV Premiere of 2024. The actor took to his Instagram stories and reposted images from the bash. The first image shows both of them stylishly posing together. Abhay expressed his gratitude to the audience, saying, “Love you all for making Munjya’s premiere the biggest.” In the following image, both can be seen having fun during the photo-op. This is when he wrote, “Tani partner to my Suri pappe (red heart emoji) @sharvari.”

In the third image, the entire team gathered to cut the celebratory cake. He captioned the image, “This definitely felt more than cutting my birthday cake.” Lastly, they all hugged each other at the private celebration.

To refresh your memory, in the 2008 romantic-comedy movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Shah Rukh Khan plays a dual role as Surinder Sahni (Suri) and Raj Kapoor whereas Anushka Sharma portrays Taani Gupta Sahni. In the Aditya Chopra movie, Taani and Suri get married but the wife isn’t happy with her life. Hence, the simple, hardworking man disguises his identity to impress her and give her the happiness she wants. Eventually, she gets to know about his truth and falls in love with him.

Munjya, on the other hand, is based on Indian folklore. In the Aditya Sarpotdar movie, a vengeful spirit (Munjya) tags along to his relative, a young man visiting his native village, in a bid to get married. While the lad tries to solve the spirit's wedding mystery, he fights to protect the woman he is in love with.

