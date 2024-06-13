Munjya: Mahaveer Jain lauds ‘fearless creatives’ Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik; says THIS about Abhay Verma

Sharvari Wagh starrer Munjya was released in the theaters earlier this week on June 7. The film is a part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe. The film which also stars Abhay Verma and Mona Singh in the key roles has been receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. On the other hand, producer Mahaveer Jain has also offered his effusive praises on the makers.

Mahaveer Jain lauds Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Abhay Verma for Munjya

Among other Bollywood celebrities, veteran film producer Mahaveer Jain is the latest one to heap praise on Sharvari starrer Munjya. The filmmaker spoke highly of Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Abhay Verma for their work.

Jain called Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik ‘truly visionary and fearless creatives.’ He highlighted how the duo have presented their ‘unwavering belief in strong content’ and backed it with all their all heart. “They are not concerned with having a saleable star on board, which is a rare and admirable confidence in our industry. And their gutsy decisions have paid off beautifully,” he said.

He further talked about Abhay Verma, stating, “I've known Abhay for many years now, and he is an extraordinary talent with all the potential to make a big mark in the industry. He is a very good boy with great qualities as a youngster and a solid value system. Simple and honest, these traits will take him a long way.”

Advertisement

“Big applause to the Munjya team for reminding us all that in a world where trends come and go, it's the quality content that reigns supreme,” he said in conclusion.

Mahaveer Jain is a renowned film producer known for his association in movies like Good Luck Jerry, Uunchai, and more.

About Munjya

Munjya is made under the creative direction of Aditya Sarpotdar and stars Sharvari, Abhay Verma and Mona Singh in the important roles.

The horror-comedy film narrates the story of a boy who is denied to marry Munni, a girl 7 years older than him. The boy's head is shaved off forcefully and Munni is wedded to someone else. The boy dies within 10 days of shaving his head and turns into a monster named Munjya, who dwells on individuals of his own family and pesters them to find him his Munni.

The film was released in the theaters earlier this week on June 6, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma is not in her best moods, looks unhappy in VIRAL video from India Vs Pakistan match; worried fans react