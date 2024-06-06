Director Aditya Sarpotdar is all set to release the upcoming supernatural comedy horror film Munjya. As the fourth film of Maddock Supernatural Universe inches towards its release on June 7, 2024, the team hosted a star-studded screening of the entertainer in Mumbai.

From Kriti Sanon to Shraddha Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Abhishek Banerjee, Mihir Ajuja, Sharvari Wagh, and many others were present to see the film for the first time.

B-town celebs make glamorous appearance at the screening of Munjya

A couple of days ago, when the first song from the upcoming supernatural comedy horror film Munjya titled Taras featuring Sharvari Wagh was dropped, it took the internet by storm. Today, June 6, the makers hosted several B-town celebs to a red-carpet screening of the film.

To watch the movie, National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon brought her mother, Geeta Sanon, as her plus one. While the Mimi actress went with a tube dress in black, brown, and beige, her mother wore a short kurta and black pants for the premiere. The mother-daughter posed together before entering the venue.

Next up was Stree actress Shraddha Kapoor, who made heads turn in an all-black look. She paired her basic ganji with a matching pair of pants and high heels. With a couple of golden hand charms and her million-dollar smile, she made her way into the screening.

Next up were two handsome men who arrived at the special event. To show his support for his rumored girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, who is headlining the movie, Sunny Kaushal brought in positive vibes. He went with a basic chequered shirt with blue denim and a watch.

He was joined by actor Abhishek Banerjee, who was all smiles for the shutterbugs in his beige shirt and brown pants.

The star of the event, Sharvari Wagh, made a statement at the event in her stylish shirt dress. The actress looked cute in the chequered purple and white dress she wore with stockings and black high heels. Giving a retro vibe to her hair and with minimal makeup, she posed for the paparazzi.

To show her support for the team, her friend Ridhima Pandit made a statement with her basic black outfit. With her cutout body suit, she donned a black cargo and styled them up with a matching cross-body bag. Leaving her hair open, she sported minimal but dewy makeup.

Actor Mihir Ahuja, who shared with Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, also arrived at the screening. He dressed up for the night in beige pants with a matching shirt and added a pop of color to his OOTN with a jacket and matching shoes.

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif, who featured in the dance film Time to Dance, also joined the celebs at the event in a hot red dress.

Others who arrived on the starry night were Mona Singh, who was joined by her husband, Parul Gulati, Amruta Khandvilkar, Dinesh Vijan, Mouni Roy, and more.

For the uninitiated, Munjya stars Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, Sathyaraj, Suhas Joshi, and Rasika Vengurlekar. Shraddha Kapoor will also be making a special appearance in the film as an unknown woman. The second song of the film, titled Tainu Khabar Nahi, has also been released.

