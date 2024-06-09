Munjya: Sharvari Wagh beams with joy as her horror-comedy gets immense love from audience; PICS

Actress Sharvari Wagh is basking in the success of her recently released film, Munjya. The supernatural comedy movie, which also stars Abhay Verma and Mona Singh, is grabbing eyeballs on the Internet. Sharvari, who plays the role of Bella/Munni in the film, recently expressed gratitude after receiving a lot of love from the audience.

Sharvari posted new pictures on Instagram

On Saturday, Sharvari Wagh dropped a few pictures of herself on Instagram. In the photos, Sharvari can be seen posing in a purple and white checkered skater dress against the backdrop of a projector screen. She has her hair tied up as she flashes her beautiful smile.

The Munjya actress accompanied her post with an acknowledgment in her caption. She picked the beaming face with smiling eyes emoji for the caption and wrote, "I’m this emoji today! Thank you for showering our #Munjya with sooooo much love!"

"Feeling grateful today! #Munjya is now lurking in theatres near you!" her caption reads.

Check out her post here:

Here's how netizens are reacting to it

Sharvari Wagh's latest post has received more than 34,000 likes. Many Instagram users dropped comments on her post. "You are so beautiful," reads a comment. One Instagram user wrote, "So retro...love it," and added an awestruck emoji.

A fan tagged Sharvari and wrote, "You are looking so stunning and beautiful and pretty and radiant and revishing and you are so adorable and winsome and tasteful and you look like angel and nymph and elegant and divine and you cast spell on me.you are most beautiful girl in the world."

An Instagram user loved Sharvari's third picture and dropped a fire emoji.

"Beautiful Sharvaru," reads a comment.

"Love it," an Instagram user commented.

Check the screenshots of the comments below:

Sharvari Wagh's work front

Sharvari Wagh made her acting debut with the web series The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye. She was cast opposite Sunny Kaushal in the 2020 series. Sharvari's first film was Bunty Aur Babli 2, the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli, which was released in 2021.

She has also worked as an assistant director in movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Bajirao Mastani, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

