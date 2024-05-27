Munjya star Sharvari says she’s ‘mesmerized’ by leading ladies of Hindi cinema; talks about shouldering Taras track

Actress Sharvari made her acting debut with 2021’s film Bunty Aur Babli 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. She who previously worked as an assistant director on several movies including Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Bajirao Mastani, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is currently gearing up for her second film as a lead - Munjya.

Munjya is a supernatural horror comedy starring Sharvari alongside Abhay Verma and the first song of which was released earlier today titled Taras.

What did Sharvari say about shouldering Taras song from Munjya?

Sung by Punjabi icon Jasmine Sandlas in the words of Amitabh Bhattacharya, Taras is a dance number featuring Sharvari grooving like a diva. Talking about it, the actress shared, “Ever since I wanted to be a leading lady in a Hindi film, the one thing I always wanted to do was a big dance number! I was always fascinated by them. I have been mesmerized by the leading ladies of Hindi cinema, as well as the dancing icons across generations, who have belted out those big chartbusters that the entire nation has danced on.”

According to Sharvari, cinema is showbiz, and song and dance numbers are important tools for people to decide if they want to watch a film. She continued, “These party tracks have time and again also given recognition and validation to actors who have aced their performance in them!” Despite being just one film old, Sharvari says she is grateful to producer Dinesh Vijan for showing confidence in her.

More about Munjya

Presented by Dinesh Vijan, Munjya is an Aditya Sarpotdar directorial being co-produced by Amar Kaushik. It also stars Mona Singh, Sathyaraj, Suhas Joshi, and Rasika Vengurlekar in key roles. The movie is set to arrive in theaters on June 7th this year.

Based on folklore, the movie revolves around Munjya dealing with the obsession of love and as per the trailer it is Abhay's character who gets possessed by Munjya. The man makes everyone believe that he is not mad or high but the mischief created in, around, and by him is because of Munjya who only he can see.

