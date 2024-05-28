Munjya: Sunny Kaushal can't stop gushing over rumored girlfriend Sharvari Wagh's performance in Taras song

Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh grab the limelight whenever they are seen together. The actors’ closeness and social media PDA have made fans speculate that they might be seeing each other.

Hours ago, Kaushal added fuel to the news of them secretly dating when he gushed about Wagh’s newly released dance video from her upcoming movie Munjya. Check it out!

Sunny Kaushal is impressed by rumored GF Sharvari Wagh’s new dance video

Sharvari Wagh is excited and nervous about the release of her upcoming movie Munjya. Hours ago, the first song from the supernatural comedy horror film was dropped in which she performed solo on the song Taras. Not just the audience, her rumored boyfriend Sunny Kaushal was also highly impressed by her dance and expressions in the track.

Hence, Sunny took to his Instagram stories and reposted the video of the peppy number. Heaping praise on Sharvari, he wrote, “Dayum. Killed it! @sharvari #Taras #Munjya.”

Take a look:

Sharvari Wagh talks about featuring in Taras

Sharvari's acting journey started with her debut film, Bunty Aur Babli 2, released in 2021. The actress is all set to be featured as a lead in her next movie, Munjya. During a chat, she opened up about the film's first track and said that despite wanting to lead a movie, she also wanted to do a big dance number ever since she started working.

Advertisement

She stared, "I was always fascinated by them. I have been mesmerized by the leading ladies of Hindi cinema, as well as the dancing icons across generations, who have belted out those big chartbusters that the entire nation has danced on." The actress further added that such party tracks have, time and again, also given recognition and validation to actors who have aced their performance in them.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj and is inspired by Indian folklore and mythology. The mass entertainer is scheduled to be released on June 7, 2024. She also has Maharaja and Vedaa lined up.

ALSO READ: Munjya star Sharvari says she’s ‘mesmerized’ by leading ladies of Hindi cinema; talks about shouldering Taras track