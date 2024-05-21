Munjya Teaser Out: Meet India’s first CGI actor introduced by Maddock Films in search of Munni

Bollywood has always raised its bars higher and higher when it comes to using VFX and other technologies. Well, after the success of Stree, Maddock Films is all set to raise the bar with yet another character that is going to stay with the fans for a long time.

The production house is all geared up to introduce an all-new CGI actor Munjya to the world who promises a thrilling experience unlike any other.

Munjya trailer unveiled

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Maddock Films dropped the official teaser of Munjya. The unveiled teaser of the film offers a glimpse into the world of Munjya, leaving audiences curious about the titular creature's relentless search for a mysterious Munni. The chilling yet humorous glimpse leaves viewers eager to discover the secrets behind this unique creature and its quest.

Check it out:

After introducing Indian cinema with captivating characters like Stree, the witch who haunts men, and Bhediya, the terrifying werewolf, Maddock Films now gives us a different kind of monster. Munjya can not only talk and move but also manages to strike fear in the hearts of viewers, adding a unique twist to the genre. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

This film takes Dinesh Vijan’s commitment to cutting-edge technology a step further, becoming the first Indian feature film to have a full-fledged CGI creature throughout its runtime. The trailer will be unveiled on May 24.

Advertisement

Starring Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, the film helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar revolves around Munjya, a rooted myth from the world of Indian belief and cultural system. The film will be released on the big screens on June 7, 2024.

Maddock Films' lineup

Maddock Films has an extensive lineup of movies in various stages of production. The slate includes Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, Sunny Kaushal and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Shiddat 2, Vikrant Massey’s Sector 36, Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan’s Happy Teachers Day, Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi’s Pooja Meri Jaan, and Vaani Kapoor’s Sarvagunn Sampann, among others.

They also have four movies in the Horror-Comedy Cinematic Universe, which include Stree 2, Bhediya 2, Munjya, and Vampires of Vijay Nagar. Dinesh Vijan, as we revealed last month, is also collaborating with Parineeti Chopra on a musical set in the UK.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan bags his second film; To headline Dinesh Vijan’s Diler