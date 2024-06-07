Munjya Twitter Review: 11 tweets to not miss before watching Sharvari Wagh and Aditya Varma-led horror-comedy

Munjya is the latest horror comedy film from Maddock Supernatural Universe. The Aditya Sarpotdar directorial featuring Sharvari and Abhay Varma in the lead has finally hit the cinemas on June 7, 2024, and has got an encouraging response from the audience at the box office.

With the film's release today, the fans of the genre and cinematic universe visited theaters to watch it. Social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) soon got flooded with reactions as people couldn't stop talking about it.

Netizens review Sharvari and Abhay Varma starrer Munjya

The early reviews by netizens for Munjya are out now, and they are mostly on the positive side. Those who have watched the film can't stop raving about the blend of horror and comedy in the movie. They have also enjoyed the way the supernatural universe is shaping up.

Here are 11 tweets by netizens that you must check before watching Munjya in cinemas:

"Loving the vibe movie is excellently directed loved the movie will watch it once again," tweeted an X user after watching the film.

"#Munjya boasts a talented cast whose performances bring the characters to life, delivering both the chills and the laughs in a compelling and memorable way," wrote another user.

Someone who found the character of Munjya cute wrote, "#Munjya ka character is very cute. Horror se zyada mujhe funny laga woh, but this is hands down one of best plot I’ve seen in a while, really a great watch."

Advertisement

"#Munjya first half is good descent but the second half is damn good . I really liked it and enjoyed it. #Munjya : Meri Vela Lage" tweeted an admirer of the film, followed by laughter emojis and thumbs up emojis.

Raving about a particular scene in the film, an X user wrote, "#Munjya ki anokhi shaadi zarur dekhna! (laughter emoji) Too funny man (two laughter emojis)."

Take a look at some more tweets:

More about Munjya

Munjya is the 4th film of Maddock Supernatural Universe after Stree, Roohi, and Bhediya. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film stars Sharvari Wagh, Aditya Varma, Mona Singh Abhishek Banerjee, and Sathyaraj, among others, in pivotal roles.

The film is jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik.

ALSO READ: Munjya Review: Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma's movie is quite literally a horror show, after a promising start