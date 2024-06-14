Munjya’s Sharvari calls mom-to-be Deepika Padukone the ‘kindest’ for doing THIS on Bajirao Mastani set; Find out

Sharvari is undoubtedly a new wave in the industry. The actress who is currently in theaters with her latest horror-comedy Munjya is just one film old and is luckily getting due for her hard work. She made her acting debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021 but had previously worked on a handful of movies as an Assistant Director.

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Sharvari looked back on those days and recalled assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his movie Bajirao Mastani which starred Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Sharvari wants to work with Ranveer Singh

It was back in 2015 when Bajirao Mastani made its way into our hearts and it was the same time when Sharvari got to experience the brilliance of Ranveer Singh as an actor. She said everything looked magical but the dad-to-be’s ‘performance, process and effort’ won Sharvari’s heart.

She shared, “I got a chance to see it on set and I was very inspired by that as an actor. I always say that I wish I get the chance to work with him because I have worked as an AD and he has inspired me a lot in my journey.”

Sharvari calls Deepika Padukone ‘kindest’

When the actress was asked about Deepika, she was quick to call the soon-to-be-mom ‘hardworking and determined’. “I think she was the kindest actor that I have worked with”, Sharvari said recalling a sequence where they all were on set for the song Deewani Mastani.

She shared how she was supposed to open a big door from which Deepika was supposed to enter. And without name-calling the AD blindly, “Deepika first of all asked our name with love. She wanted to know your name and then take your name and tell you something. And I thought that was the kindest gesture,” Sharvari added.

The budding actress further recalled going home and telling everyone that ‘Deepika Padukone asked my name.’ “It feels good when actors consider you as a part of the team,” Sharvari signed off.

Munjya is currently streaming in theaters which also stars Abhay Verma and Mona Singh in key roles.

