Munjya’s Sharvari Wagh reveals seeing Sharmin Segal in Heeramandi made her 'happy'; reminisces working with her on Bajirao Mastani sets

Sharvari Wagh is the next big thing in Bollywood currently. Everyone has been talking only about her ever since her latest film Munjya released. The actress has won hearts and has become the national crush.

But did you know this? She started her career as an assistant director with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone starrer Bajirao Mastani along with Heeramandi’s Sharmin Segal. In a recent interview, the Maharaj actress opened up about her bond with the Malaal star.

Sharvari Wagh on working with Sharmin Segal

While talking to News 18, Sharvari Wagh recalled her days when she assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali and recollected working with Sharmin Segal. Interestingly both these actresses have become the talk of the town in recent days. The Munjya star stated that she had so much fun during Bajirao Mastani’s shoot as she was under the guidance of the Heeramandi director.

Sharvari further added that she and Sharmin worked in separate units, but they knew each other. The actress who made a cameo in Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s film Maharaj revealed that she interacted with the Malaal actress and knew that she wanted to be an actor since then. “I think we shared this passion for acting and performing and I’m so happy to see her in Heeramandi.”

Sharvari Wagh’s work front

Sharvari Wagh is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film Munjya. The film also starred Abhay Verma. Apart from this, she also made a cameo in Junaid Khan starrer Maharaj.

Advertisement

She is now all geared up for the release of her upcoming action film Vedaa. The teaser of the film is out and you will get to see Sharvari in a never-seen-before avatar with John Abraham.

Apart from this, she will be seen in YRF’s spy universe with Alia Bhatt. Reportedly, they have already started prepping for the film and we bet fans cannot wait to see them sharing the screen space.

On the personal front, she is rumored to be dating Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal. Both these actors are often snapped together chilling in the city.

ALSO READ: Maharaj: Sharvari Wagh reacts to being labeled ‘surprise factor’ of Junaid Khan-led film; says THIS