After Aryan Khan's release, Munmum Dhamecha too walks out free from Arthur Road Jail; Report

It was a moment to celebrate for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans and his family after his son Aryan Khan walked out of judicial custody on Saturday morning. Although Aryan and the other two held with him, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha got bail on Thursday itself, the entire process took time to complete and hence the star kid had to stay in the custody till Saturday. But Munmun and Arbaaz were unable to leave the jail premises due to incomplete formalities. The latest reports suggest that finally model Munmun has walked out today after her lawyer completed the entire process.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan’s good friend Juhi Chawla signed a bond of Rs 1 lakh for Aryan Khan’s bail surety. The star kid has been asked to appear before the NCB at their Mumbai office every Friday and he cannot leave the country without prior permission. Aryan Khan has also been asked not to communicate with any co-accused involved directly or indirectly in similar activities. On the other hand, Arbaaz and Munmun’s families brought seven people each to stand surety for Rs 15,000 each.

Munmun Dhamecha’s lawyer revealed that the entire process for her release started on Saturday morning with the family trying to complete the procedure before the court. But the entire process took time to complete and everything was finished by only 7:30 PM that is 2 hours beyond the jail’s deadline. He further said that they managed to drop the release order in the box at 8.30 pm.

Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun were arrested by the NCB on October 3 after they raided a cruise ship in Mumbai and busted a drug party.

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi says ‘NCB stretched the case against him too far’