Munna Badnaam Hua singer Badshah meets with an accident in Ludhiana? Read on

Bollywood singer Badshah, as per reports, met with a car accident in Ludhiana and although Badshah is safe, his car was damaged

If the latest round of reports is to be believed, Munna Badnaam Hua fame singer Badshah met with an accident on a film set in Ludhiana, Punjab. As per reports, a car crash took place on a film set in Ludhiana, Punjab and reports suggest that the car belonged to Bollywood playback singer and rapper, Badshah. At the time of the accident that took places on National Highway 1 between Sirhind and Mandi Gobindgarh, more than 50 vehicles piled up after a canter loaded with a chemical hit an Army truck.

During the pile-up, Punjabi singer Badshah’s vehicle, too was damaged, however, reports suggest that the singer escaped unhurt after the air bags of his car opened. Now, a photo of the car has surfaced online which shows the car having a completely damaged bonnet. As per reports, Badshah was shooting with Ammy Virk on a film set wherein the accident took place. However, Badshah is yet to give any confirmation on the same. A few weeks back, veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar met with a car accident on Mumbai-Pune highway wherein their car rammed into a truck. While the Bollywood lyricist was unharmed, Shabana Azmi had to be rushed to the hospital due to major injuries.

But it was only recently that Shabana Azmi was discharged from the hospital and the actress took to Twitter to thank all her fans for their well wishes as she wrote, “Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery. I am home now..”

