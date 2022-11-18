Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, PK and more: Rajkumar Hirani’s best films to binge-watch this weekend

Rajkumar Hirani, one of the finest filmmakers of Indian cinema is celebrating his 60th birthday on November 20, Sunday. On the special occasion, the senior filmmaker is expected to drop a major update on his highly anticipated upcoming project, Dunki. Rajkumar Hirani is joining hands with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the film, which marks his sixth outing as a director. The celebrated filmmaker made his entry into the film industry as the editor of the 2000-released film Mission Kashmir. He later made his directorial debut with the iconic film Munna Bhai MBBS, in 2003. Here we present Rajkumar Hirani's films to binge-watch this weekend. Have a look...

Munna Bhai MBBS The satirical comedy-drama, which hit the theatres in December 2003, features senior actor Sanjay Dutt in the titular role. The movie narrated the story of Murli Prasad Sharma aka Munna Bhai, who runs his extortion racket but is later forced to join Dr. Jagdish Asthana's medical college to get a medical degree. The exceptional camaraderie between Sanjay Dutta and Arshad Warsi, who played Munna Bhai's loyal associate Circuit, is still loved by film fanatics. The movie, which featured a stellar star cast including Sunil Dutt, Boman Irani, Gracy Singh, Rohini Hattangadi, and others, earned cult status over years. Munna Bhai MBBS is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai Munna Bhai and Circuit made a comeback in 2006 with Lage Raho Munna Bhai, which is the sequel to Munna Bhai MBBS. Rajkumar Hirani's second outing as a filmmaker explored a different episode in Munna Bhai and Circuit's life, where they pretend to live by Gandhian principles, as the former tries to impress Janhvi Sahni, a famous radio jockey. The movie, which emerged as a massive blockbuster just like the first installment, had Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi reprising the roles of Munna Bhai and Circuit. Vidya Balan played the female lead in the movie, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3 Idiots Rajkumar Hirani made one of the finest multi-starrers Hindi cinema has ever seen, with 3 Idiots. The 2009-released movie, which is based on Chetan Bhagat's renowned novel Five Point Someone, marked Raju Hirani's third outing as a filmmaker. 3 Idiots featured a stellar star cast including Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, and others. The coming-of-age drama emerged as a massive blockbuster and later emerged as one of the most-loved Bollywood films of all-time.

PK Rajkumar Hirani released his fourth outing as a director, PK in 2014, after a long gap of 5 years. The movie which marked his second collaboration with Aamir Khan featured the Mr. Perfectionist as the titular character, an alien. The satirical comedy-drama, which featured a stellar star cast including Anushka Sharma and the late Sushant Singh Rajput, earned immense love from the audiences for its excellent writing and making. The blockbuster movie is currently streaming on both Netflix and Sony LIV.

Sanju The hitmaker released Sanju, the autobiographical drama based on the life of Munna Bhai star Sanjay Dutt, in 2018. The movie featured talented actor Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Dutt. Paresh Rawal essayed the role of Sanjay Dutt's father Sunil Dutt, while Manisha Koirala appeared as his mother, the legendary actress Nargis Dutt. Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani, Anushka Sharma, and others appeared in supporting roles in the film. Sanju, which also emerged as a massive success, is now available for streaming on Netflix.