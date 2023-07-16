Munna Bhai MBBS stars Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi reunite for something special; Fans can’t keep calm

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are two of the most multi-talented actors in the entertainment industry. The actors as Munna and Circuit, have impressed the audience with their unique blend of comedy and social commentary in the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006). There have been speculations that the two would be teaming up again in the much-awaited third installment in the series, ‘Munna Bhai 3’, but nothing materialized. Amid such speculations, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi were seen reuniting for something special and fans went gaga over it.

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi reunite for something special

Recently, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi were seen reuniting for an ad shoot. The actors posed for the camera shoulder-in-shoulder. For the ad shoot, Sanjay wore a printed t-shirt, and Arshad opted for an all-black outfit.

In the advertisement, Sanjay was seen opening a door and saying, "Arshad." On the other hand, an excited Arshad said, "Sanju." They both said that they missed each other. This moment won the hearts of fans and it reminded them of the iconic scenes of the superhit Munna Bhai series.

Taking to their social media accounts, fans expressed their desire to see the actors together again and want a third installment of the Munna Bhai franchise. Many fans commented saying that they love this pair very much.

Arshad Warsi reveals prospects of Munna Bhai 3

Recently in an interview with India Today, Arshad opened up about the prospects of the film Munna Bhai 3 and he seemed unhopeful about it. The actor said, "Munna Bhai may not happen. This is the weirdest thing. We have a director who wants to make it, a producer who wants to produce it, an audience who wants to see it, actors who want to act in it and still it is not happening.”

Citing the reasons behind the film's postponement, he shared that Rajkumar Hirani, the acclaimed director behind the earlier films, is fully committed to delivering a script that lives up to the high expectations set by his predecessors and that is why it's taking longer than usual.

Arshad said, "The thing is, Raju is insanely perfectionist. He has 3 scripts which are brilliant but there are some glitches. So, till the time he is not 100-200 percent sure of the script, he won’t start it. When you ask him, he will always say yes, never says no. He will say "‘main kar raha ho.. ek baar script fix ho jaaye na, mujhe yeh pasand nahi woh pasand nahi’. Once he crosses that stage, he will start.”

ALSO READ: Is Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi's much-awaited reunion Munna Bhai 3 canceled? Here's what we know