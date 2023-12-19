Munna Bhai MBBS Then vs Now: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi to Gracy Singh; what actors are upto after 20 years

Rajkumar Hirani is one of the biggest directors in Bollywood right now. He started out with the comedy-drama Munna Bhai MBBS with Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Gracy Singh, and Boman Irani. Today, the film marks 20 years since its release. Even after so many years, the film, its dialogues, scenes, and characters are still fresh and a part of our popular culture.

It launched the career of Raju Hirani and introduced us to his sense of humor. Sanjay Dutt also got another leash of life professionally. On this special occasion, let us look at the film's cast members and what they are up to these days.

Munna Bhai MBBS: Then and Now

Sanjay Dutt as Murali Prasad Sharma aka Munna Bhai

Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Murali Prasad Sharma, aka Munna Bhai, a gangster in Mumbai. He has his army of loyal thugs around him who cover the lies he has told his parents. The character is tough on the exterior but is softy from the inside. His role was an instant hit and received critical acclaim. The mannerisms and some of the dialogues also became very popular. Dutt's career received a boost after this film. Since then, he has appeared in its sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and several other successful films.

Arshad Warsi as Sarkeshwar aka Circuit

Arshad Warsi plays the role of Munna Bhai's sidekick Circuit. Unlike most sidekicks, this one has a wicked sense of humor and a colorful personality that quickly strikes a chord with the audience. The film's success made Arshad even more popular, and he went on to star in several successful films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Golmaal, Dhamaal, and Jolly LLB, among others.

Gracy Singh as Suman Asthana

Gracy Singh plays the role of Dr. Suman Asthana, aka Chinki, a doctor by profession and the daughter of Asthana. As kids, both Munna and Suman used to play together. Gracy's performance as Suman is one of the film's main highlights, as she beautifully portrays a soft-spoken and kind character. After this film, Gracy appeared in projects like Shart: The Challenge, Deshdrohi, and Dangerous Ishq, along with several regional films. Over the years, her appearance in films has reduced. She is active on social media, where her profile bio says 'actor/professional dancer.'

Boman Irani as Dr. J. C. Asthana

Dr. J.C. Ashthana was the breakthrough role for Boman Irani. His character is a sharp doctor who has a habit of laughing at the most serious and intense situations to control his blood pressure. The unhinged nature of the character made him a fan favorite. After this role, Boman became one of the most successful actors in Bollywood and continues to play interesting roles.

Jimmy Shergill as Zaheer Ali

Jimmy Shergill plays the role of Zaheer Ali, a terminally ill patient treated by Suman. At the hospital, he befriends Munna and sees how the latter is able to cure people with his happiness. Jimmy's heartfelt performance is one of the major subplots in the film. After its release, Jimmy went on to have a successful career in both Bollywood and Punjabi cinema. He has also made his foray into the digital space.

Apart from the above-mentioned names, one major character from the film has since passed away. Sanjay Dutt's father, Guru Dutt, who plays his on-screen father, Shri Hari Prasad Sharma, passed away a few years after the film's release. Other interesting actors who were a part of the film are Rohini Hattangadi, Kurush Deboo, and Yatin Karyekar, among others.

Over the years, Munna Bhai MBBS has become a special film for everyone. The term 'jadoo ki jhappi' has become a popular word used for hugs. Its massive success introduced a different kind of comedy to Bollywood and gave many of its cast members a new leash of life. Hirani, who was making ad films before this, became a leading director in Bollywood after its release. Try revisiting this heartfelt comedy on this special occasion if you haven't in a while.

