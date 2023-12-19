Munna Bhai MBBS turns 20: Sanjay Dutt hopes 'Munna Bhai 3 will be made soon'; Arshad Warsi expresses gratitude

Sanjay Dutt and Rajkumar Hirani’s collaboration Munna Bhai M.B.B.S even years after of its release continue to live in the audience’s heart rent-free. The film which was released in 2003 also starred Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Jimmy Shergill, Gracy Singh, Sunil Dutt, and others in important roles. Today, the film completes 20 years of its release and on the occasion, the much loved Munna and Circuit aka Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi got nostalgic and penned heart-warming notes.

Sanjay Dutt pens heart-warming note on 20 years of 'timeless classic' Munna Bhai MBBS

Today, on December 19, Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram handle and shared a video montage of Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Munna Bhai MBBS. The video comprises various iconic scenes from the film, and a scene also gives a glimpse of the late actor and his father, Sunil Dutt. While sharing the video, the actor added a touch of emotion and used the title track of the film in the background.

In addition to this, referring it to as a ‘timeless classic’, the actor also expressed his wish to have a threequel to the film. He wrote in the caption, “Two decades of laughter, emotions, and a whole lot of jadoo ki jhappi! Celebrating 20 years of Munna Bhai MBBS, a journey filled with unforgettable moments. Grateful for the love and support that made this film a timeless classic. Hoping that Munna Bhai 3 will be made soon!”

Fans react to the post

The nostalgic post shared by Sanjay Dutt led fans to swamp the comments section with their heart-warming comments. A fan wrote, “Munna bhai 3 coming soon” and another fan commented, “Sanjay datt ke aage koi bol sakta hai kyaaa”, while one another fan wrote, “Munna bhai 3 pakka incredible hogi”

Arshad Warsi expresses gratitude with a sweet note

On the other hand, Circuit aka Arshad Warsi also shared a throwback picture from the film featuring him and Sanjay Dutt. While sharing the post, he wrote, “20 years, wow, seems like yesterday… I thank you all for loving Munna & Circuit so much (accompanied by folded hand emojis)

The film received massive love from the audience that the sequel to it, Lage Raho Munna Bhai was released in 2006, which was also lauded by the cine-lovers.

