Murder 2 actress Sulagna Panigrahi ties knot with comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath; See wedding pics

Sulagna Panigrahi, who was seen in Murder 2, has confirmed her wedding with comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath. Their wedding was a low key affair and the couple has tied the knot on December 9.

It is raining weddings in the showbiz industry. From television, to South, to Bollywood industry, several celebs were seen walking down the aisle in the recent months. From Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, Aditya Narayan-Shweta Aggarwal to Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya, several celeb weddings have made it to the headlines in the recent months. And now another celeb couple has joined the list. We are talking about comedian Biswa Kalya Rath who has married actress Sulagna Panigrahi, who is known for her role in movies like Murder 2, Raid etc in an intimate ceremony early this month.

The couple had tied the knot in December 9, however, the newlyweds made the announcement today as they shared pics from their wedding ceremonies. In the pics shared by Sulagna, the actress looked stunning in her magenta coloured bridal lehenga with golden embroidery paired with light blue coloured dupatta. She completed her look with gold jewellery. On the other hand, Biswa looked dapper in a golden sherwani. The new bride captioned the image as, “Pic 1- Watching our single life burn away. Pic 2- it’s gonna be a fun ride. We married now @biswakalyanrath. Wooooohhhhhoooooooo!”. On the other hand, Biswa shared a goofy pic from their wedding reception wherein Sulagna looked pretty in her red saree while the groom opted for a blue suit.

Take a look at Sulagna Panigrahi and Biswa Kalyan Rath’s wedding pics:

Earlier, Aditya Narayan had married tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shweta in a grand wedding earlier this month. The couple had been dating each other for a while. Spilling beans about how he had proposed his lady, Aditya had told Times of India, “I had planned to propose to her at the exotic beach destination in March 2020 and I had kept the ring ready since December 2019. Our flights were booked in March, but eight hours before our departure, we got the news that the Maldives was under lockdown. So, I could not officially get engaged then. When we went to Lonavala, I surprised her by popping the question and slipping the ring on her finger.”

