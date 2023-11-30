Murder at Greater Noida farmhouse where Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was shot: Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

In a tragic turn of events, a 55-year-old man was reportedly murdered at a Greater Noida property on Monday night, during a wedding ceremony. As per Hindustan Times, this shocking incident unfolded at the property where scenes from Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani were captured. The lavish house which was shown as the grand Randhawa Paradise bungalow, is reportedly now a scene of crime.

Murder reported at property where Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was shot

According to the report in Hindustan Times, the 55-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his son’s father-in-law. As per police reports, the shocking incident took place during a wedding ceremony that was being held at the farmhouse on Monday night.

According to HT, Suniti, the deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida identified the deceased as Ashok Yadav. He was a resident of Sector 51, Noida, and the president of Sector 51 Block H residents’ welfare association. Hindustan Times further quoted her saying that the wedding was held at the Gaur Mulberry Farmhouse in Greater Noida West, where the victim was allegedly shot dead by Shekhar, a resident of Ghaziabad.

The murder reportedly took place around 9.30 pm on Monday. “Ashok’s son and Shekhar’s daughter were going through a divorce because of which the two families were in conflict,” she said. The deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida further added that their inquiry revealed that Shekhar and Ashok had an altercation after which Shekhar shot Ashok twice in the head. There was utter chaos at the venue, and Shekhar managed to escape. “Our inquiry has revealed that Shekhar used a licensed revolver for the attack,” said Suniti.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, starred Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, among others. The film released in theatres in July this year.