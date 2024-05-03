Murder in Mahim Trailer: Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz’s investigative thriller drama to release on THIS date

Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz are all set to entertain audiences with their next series titled Murder in Mahim. The thriller series will be released on JioCinema premium on May 10, 2024. Now, the makers have released the highly anticipated trailer for the psychological thriller.

Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz's Murder in Mahim trailer

The trailer explores a chilling murder mystery and the underbelly of Mumbai, highlighting the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (Ashutosh Rana) and Jende (Vijay Raaz). Adapted from a critically acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto, the gripping series is helmed by Raj Acharya, and created by Tipping Point Films and Jigsaw Pictures. It also stars Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam in pivotal roles.

Set against the backdrop of a horrible murder at Mahim station, the series follows Peter's involvement in this diabolical inquiry. The stakes rise when his own son, Sunil, becomes a suspect in the case.

Against this backdrop, Peter and Jende are lured into a world of hidden wants, blackmail, and unspoken love as they search for the murderer, battling their personal biases along the way. With each revelation and surprise, the series creates an intense and engaging experience that delves deeply into the complexities of human nature and the harsh truths of society.

Check it out here:

Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz talk about Murder in Mahim

Talking about his role in Murder In Mahim, Ashutosh Rana shared, "When it’s about complex roles, I’m the most excited. Peter is one such character. Peter’s inner struggle amid the complexities of the murder investigation allowed me to add depth to the character. It is not just a profound murder mystery, it’s layered with so many significant plots that mirror the social stigmas around caste, gender and sexuality, with rare sensitivity. That’s the beauty of this show.”



Vijay Raaz also shared his excitement, “The most fascinating aspect of Jende’s character is the various shades to his persona. My effort was to bring a humane touch to this character, which is evident in the investigation scenes, but at the same time, there is aggression on the personal front which comes out in front of his family. So, it was exciting to etch out the emotional arc of my character and bring an entire gamut of emotions on screen."

An engaging suspense thriller that will keep you on the edge, Murder in Mahim is all set to release on May 10, 2024 on JioCinema Premium.

