Murder At Teesri Manzil 302: Irrfan Khan’s charm to nostalgia of the 2000s, takeaways from crime thriller

“Nature’s first green is gold/ Her hardest hue to hold/ Her early leaf’s a flower;/ But only so an hour/Then leaf subsides to leaf/ So Eden sank to grief/ So dawn goes down to day/ Nothing gold can stay.”

We will come back to these lines later.

Murder At Teesri Manzil 302 – an unreleased crime thriller from 14 years back starring the late Irrfan Khan, Ranveer Shorey, Lucky Ali, and Deepal Shaw, premiered on an OTT platform today, on the 31st of December, 2021. In his career spanning over decades, Irrfan has won people’s hearts again and again with his inimitable screen presence and likeability. Today, on the last day of 2021, I had the pleasure of watching him in his last film– Murder At Teesri Manzil 302 directed by Navneet Baj Saini. Long story short, there might have been reasons the film was left unreleased for over a decade.

Abhishek Diwan’s (Ranvir Shorey) wife gets kidnapped in broad daylight and he receives a call from a certain Mr. Chand (Irrfan Khan). When two cops Tejinder Singh (Lucky Ali) and his cohort start investigating the crime, new secrets unfold.

The film is definitely not without flaws. But here are a few takeaways from it:

1. Irrfan Khan:

In Shekhar Sahyogi aka Mr. Chaand, an Indian handyman in Bangkok, who helps out fellow Indians with their big and small chores, we get a glimpse of Irrfan’s magic to turn a poorly written and executed script bearable. Even though with sloppy lip locks and misplaced dance sequences on beaches, you can still watch it for the love of the actor, and the likeability he can bring instantly on-screen. His charming smile and eyes do not isolate him in this film either.

2. Nostalgia for the early 2000s:

This film was made in the early 2000s and it unfailingly shows. If you are okay with the nostalgia of the over-the-top scripts, dialogues, and characters whose sole purpose is to provide comic relief, hitting you like a truck, this film would not disappoint a lot. It serves as a relief and a reminder of how everything about cinema – from technology to storytelling, to us as viewers have evolved.

3. A simplistic crime thriller:

The writing and screenplay is poor, but it would be a lie if I told you it did not give me the pleasure of watching an old-school crime thriller, where suspense and predictability keep on one-upping each other. While you guess how the plot will unfold, you hit some, and you miss some. Apart from a tragically underwhelming climax, the film does keep you engaged.

Six weeks back, Sutapa Sikdar, wife of Irrfan Khan, took to her Instagram space and shared the beautiful poem by Robert Frost that I quoted above, along with a picture of the actor.

“Nothing gold can stay” – a tender acceptance of the haunting fact that Irrfan isn’t here among us physically today. But, fortunately, the plethora of art that Irrfan created in his life is. You can watch Murder At Teesri Manzil 302 solely to enjoy Irrfan, but if not, you always have Haider, The Lunchbox, Piku, to name a few.