This mushy PICTURE of Ira Khan with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare screams volumes of their love

’s daughter with his ex-wife Reena, Ira Khan has become a huge sensation in the world of social media even before she has received a launch film in Bollywood. The star kid has already managed to gain a massive following on social media platforms. Ira is quite active on social media and often shares cute and loved-up pictures with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Even Nupur keeps treating his followers with their pictures. Keeping up to this trajectory, on Friday, Nupur shared another adorable picture.

The young couple shares a very strong bond with each other and often share loved-up pictures on the photo-sharing application. The duo made their relationship official in February this year during Valentine's week. Their new picture gives us an insight into their beautiful bond with each other. Taking to his social media handle, Nupur posted a candid picture with Ira. In the click, Nupur Shikhare can be seen resting on the floor on his stomach while Ira Khan hugs him from behind. Further, they look at each other and share a beautiful smile. Isn’t it adorable?

As stated above, the two made it Instagram official on Promise Day. Ira shared several photos with Nupur and said, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.” Meanwhile, on the work front, a few years back, Ira made her debut as a theatre director. She directed the play Euripides’ Medea with Hazel Keech in the lead.