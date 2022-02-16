Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69

It hasn’t been long since Lata Mangeshkar had breathed her last in Mumbai at the age of 92. While it was a massive jolt to the Indian cinema and the music industry and fans are still coming to terms with her loss, in another shocking news, Bappi Lahiri has passed away on Tuesday night. According to media reports, the renowned music composer had breathed his in Mumbai’s CritiCare hospital. He was 69. The news was confirmed by PTI in a tweet which read as, “Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies in Mumbai hospital, says doctor”.

It is reported that Bappi Lahri was hospitalised for a month now due to multiple health issues and was discharged on Monday. However, the doctors told PTI that his health deteriorated on Tuesday following which he was admitted to the hospital once again. “His health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight,” Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, was quoted saying to PTI.

Bappi Lahiri’s sudden demise has undoubtedly left a void in the industry and the social media is abuzz with tweets mourning the loss. For the uninitiated, Bappi Lahiri, also known as Bappi Da, has given several iconic numbers which included Sharaabi, Chalte Chalte, Tamma Tamma Loge, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, Raat Baaqi Baat Baaqi etc. His last song, titled as Bhankas, came out in 2020 for Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3.