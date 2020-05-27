Music composer Pritam Chakraborty’s father passes away in Mumbai after Parkinson’s and Alzheimer battle

Music composer Pritam Chakraborty’s father was hospitalised since the last three months and breathed his last at the age of 86.

Music composer Pritam Chakraborty’s father, Prabodh Chakraborty, passed away after two-year battle with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases on Sunday. As per reports, the Bollywood composer's father was hospitalised since the last three months and breathed his last at the age of 86. A source told PTI, "He had been in hospital for last three months. Pritam, his sister and mother were there with him at the hospital. He had been ill for almost 2 years and had been admitted in the hospital for three months. On Sunday, he ended the chapter of his life due to Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease."

The report also revealed that the family performed Prabodh Chakraborty's last rites on Sunday itself in Mumbai's suburbs Amboli. Due to the prevailing healthcare situation, only a few family members were allowed for the funeral. A source told Mumbai Mirror that the music composer, his mother and sister were present at the hospital.

In the past, Pritam has shared a few photos with his father and mother on social media. Take a look below:

On the work front, the music composer's upcoming films include starrer '86 and , starrer Brahmastra.

