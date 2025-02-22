Music composer Pritam Chakraborty’s office boy arrested for stealing Rs 40 lakh; here’s how police nabbed accused

Popular Bollywood music composer Pritam Chakraborty recently became the victim of theft when his office assistant allegedly stole Rs 40 lakh in cash. Following the incident, an FIR was filed, and authorities launched an investigation. In a recent development, Mumbai police have apprehended the accused, identified as 32-year-old Ashish Butiram Sayal, who worked as an office assistant at Chakraborty’s studio. He was arrested in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

After receiving the theft report on February 4, officials from the Malad police station launched an investigation. However, CCTV footage from the studio failed to capture a clear image of the suspect’s face.

To trace the accused, authorities reviewed between 150 and 200 surveillance recordings from various locations, including Kandivali, Malad, Charkop, Versova, Marve Road, Malwani, and Samta Nagar.

CCTV footage traced Sayal’s movements after he left the studio, showing that he first took a rickshaw to Kandivali. From there, he walked for several hours until reaching Charkop, where he boarded another rickshaw to Marve Road.

After walking a short distance, he arrived in Malwani and stayed there for a while. His journey continued as he took a rickshaw to Samta Nagar, wandered around on foot, and later traveled by rickshaw to Versova.

Over an eight-hour period, Sayal carefully navigated through multiple locations, alternating between walking and using rickshaws, before eventually leaving the city.

Using advanced surveillance techniques, police traced Sayal to Samba, where a team apprehended him in the Railway Road area. During the arrest, officers recovered around Rs 34 lakh in cash, along with an iPhone and a MacBook worth Rs 2.87 lakh. Further investigations revealed that part of the stolen money had been used to purchase electronic gadgets, which were later confiscated by authorities.

A complaint was initially lodged at the Malad police station after a staff member allegedly fled with Rs 40 lakh from Pritam Chakraborty's office. The incident was reported by the composer’s manager, who immediately informed authorities upon discovering the theft.

According to reports, the incident took place around 2 p.m. on February 4 at Unimus Record Pvt. Ltd., Chakraborty’s music studio in Goregaon. The stolen cash had been delivered in a bag by a production house representative to the composer’s manager, Vineet Chedda.

At the time of the theft, Sayal, Ahmed Khan, and Kamal Disha were also present at the studio. Authorities are currently investigating the case and questioning those involved to uncover further details.

An officer stated that the manager, after receiving the cash, placed it in a trolley bag inside the office before heading to Pritam Chakraborty’s residence—located in the same building—to obtain his signature on some documents.

Upon returning, Vineet Chedda noticed that the trolley bag containing the money had disappeared. When he questioned the other staff members, they claimed that Sayal had taken the bag, stating he was delivering it to Pritam Chakraborty’s residence.

Police revealed that Chedda attempted to contact Sayal, but his calls went unanswered. His suspicions grew when Sayal switched off his phone completely. Realizing something was wrong, Chedda immediately informed Pritam, who then instructed him to file a complaint with the authorities.