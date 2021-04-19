Music composer Shravan Rathod critical and on ventilator support after testing positive for COVID 19

Shravan Rathod, of Nadeem-Shravan fame, is very critical and has been admitted to the hospital. He and Nadeem was one the famous music composers of Bollywood in the 90s.

Many Bollywood celebrities like , Vicky Kaushal, and others had tested positive for COVID 19. And the latest to join the list is famous music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame. He has tested positive for Coronavirus and is hospitalised. He is currently very critical and on a ventilator. As reports are coming in that the singer is diabetic and due to this infection, his lungs have been totally infected. A medical team of physicians, cardiologists, diabetologists are checking him.

He has also developed heart issues. The musician had contracted the virus a few days ago. Shrava and Nadeem were one of the biggest music composers for Bollywood films in the 90s. They had given some unforgettable tunes to the soundtracks of several hit films, including ‘Aashiqui’ (1990), ‘Saajan’ (1991), ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’ (1993), ‘Raja Hindustani’ (1996), ‘Pardes’(1997) and many more. Their last film was ‘Dosti: Friends Forever’ that released in 2005. And after this, they announced their separation.

In Maharashtra, Coronavirus cases are increasing day by day. The shooting has been stopped as the state government has announced 15-days Janta curfew. Yesterday, Arjun Rampal and Neil Nitin Mukesh also announced they had tested positive for COVID 19. In many states, lockdowns have been announced in order to curb the further spread of the virus.

Also Read: Flashback Friday: When Nadeem-Shravan decided to never work with Kajol, courtesy Tanuja!

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×