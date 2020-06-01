Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid Wajid fame passes away in Mumbai after losing battle with COVID 19

Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame has left for his heavenly abode today. The music composer had been admitted to a hospital due to health complications.

This year has not proved to be a good one and the COVID-19 crisis is here which is for real. In the midst of all this, our country has lost some real gems which include Bollywood stars Irrfan Khan and and noted sports personalities Chuni Goswami and Balbir Singh Sr. Now, in a shocking state of events, music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame has passed away. He had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The news about his demise has been confirmed by Sonu Nigam.

As per sources, Wajid had not been keeping well for quite some time and had frequent health issues. The musician along with his brother Sajid has composed some amazing music numbers which will be remembered for generations. Wajid Khan's sudden demise has left behind a void in the film industry which will be very difficult to fill in the upcoming years. Sonu Nigam, while remembering the late music composer, writes, "My Brother Wajid left us."

Here is what Sonu Nigam has posted on Instagram:

As soon as the sad news about the music composer's demise circulated over the internet, many of his former colleagues and members of the film fraternity expressed shock over the same. Salim Merchant, Vishal Dadlani, Harshdeep Kaur, Milap Zaveri, and many others are grief-sticken after getting to know this shocking news and have taken to social media to bid their last good byes to the departed soul.

May his soul rest in peace.

Credits :Instagram

