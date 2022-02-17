Music extraordinaire, slowly they all leave us: Amitabh Bachchan pens heartfelt tribute for Bappi Lahiri.

Disco King Bappi Lahiri's demise in less than 10 days since Lata Mangeshkar's passing away came as a rude shock to the music industry and the film fraternity at large. On Thursday morning, Bappi Lahiri's last rites began in Mumbai as tributes continued to pour in. One of them was from Amitabh Bachchan who penned a heartfelt tribute to the veteran singer.

Taking to his blog, Big B wrote, "Bappi Lahiri .. music director extraordinaire passes away .. shocked and surprised and in the misery of these tragic events of ‘passing’ in the rapid succession of times .. his songs of films with me are and shall I believe remain eternal .. they are played hummed sung along in these modern generation times with alacrity and rejoice .. and the ability of his sense of success with a particular moment, untethered .. checking in to board a flight at Heathrow from London to home and a gentle tap on your shoulder, ‘your this film is going to be very successful and the song I just gave, shall be remembered for ages’ .."

Amitabh Bachchan further added, "he was right .. and learning the graphs of some, at his modest home , in rehearsal, an even greater experience ..slowly they all leave us .. good night dearests .. it nears the hour of 2 am and the (sleep emojis) it colludes to perform well.."

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, several leading Bollywood personalities also remembered Bappi Lahiri and his magic.

