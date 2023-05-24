Music Supervisor Vivin Sachdeva on devotional music taking a new spiritual approach

Devotional music has been a staple of various cultures for centuries. The history of devotional music can be traced back to the earliest civilizations, where music was used as a way to connect with the divine. In India, devotional music sung in praise of gods and goddesses was brought to the forefront by T-Series in the 80s & 90s. T-Series released a number of devotional songs in the form of bhajans, aartis and mantras that gained immense viewership. Their rendition of the ‘Shree Hanuman Chalisa’ with over 3 billion views, recently became the most played song on YouTube in India.

With the growing popularity of yoga, meditation, and other spiritual practices in the modern era, devotional music that was popularized with its own traditional thoughts, instruments and vocal techniques has also branched into a modern spiritual side opening a market in music that has not yet been explored. According to Vivin Sachdeva, music supervisor in the Indian music industry, the traditional style of devotional music will always remain popular but there is also an additional sector of the audience that consumes music with a modern production approach.

He adds, “With the new age songwriting & instrumentation approach of ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’, we aim to draw this younger audience that has a spiritual and modern outlook towards devotion. The video concept based on paying it forward with random acts of kindness compliments this soulful melody written & composed by Mithoon and sung by Armaan Malik & Mithoon."