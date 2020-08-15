Musician Sajid Khan conveys a message to Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters; Says ‘He was a younger brother to us’

Music composer Sajid Khan shared an emotional message to Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters. He revealed he liked the actor and regrets not working with him. Sajid added that Sushant was like a younger brother to him and Wajid.

The sad, tragic and untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, fans and followers. While a CBI probe is requested, the court is yet to announce the decision regarding this. Meanwhile, most recently, musician Sajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo opened up and shared an emotional message for the late actor's sisters. He shared that their one more brother is in him. In an interview with Zoom Digital, the composer went vocal and shared his thoughts about Sushant Singh Rajput and an emotional message to his sisters.

The composer said, “I can feel his father's pain, his sisters' pain, and what they must be going through. My prayers are with them and I hope ki unke dil ko sukoon mile aur sab unke saamne aaye. I want to tell all the sisters that one more brother of yours is in me. Don't feel alone. We are there for them.” He also added, “I liked that guy and I was proud of the fact he achieved so many things from where he came. He was like an underdog in the industry who did very well for himself. He was a younger brother to us (Sajid-Wajid) also. I had seen him many times in my gym but I have met him once. He would put both his hands in my hands and he would be smiling and laughing. His eyes would tell me that he was appreciating my talent. I am feeling very bad for him.”

Sajid also revealed he regrets not working with the actor. He said, "I find myself unlucky to have not worked with him, you know. I would have done songs for him. I really don't know whether I will be able to pay a tribute to him or not. People will think I am doing publicity in his name and promoting my song. I don't want people to think that way. However, I would like to make a song for Sushant."

He also went vocal and shared his opinion related to the ongoing case related to the late actors death. "With due respect to everyone, I am a guy who is really proud of my Mumbai Police, I think they are supermans. But I fail to understand why is superman taking so much time to solve the case? I really don't know their difficulties or what problems they are facing. Everything takes time and Sushant's case is a big case, it is not small."

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Ganesh Hiwarkar reveals he has been getting a lot of death threats; Report

Credits :Zoom Digital

Share your comment ×