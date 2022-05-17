'Musketeer' Kareena Kapoor Khan shares PIC from Sujoy Ghosh’s film set as she chills with her team

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true-blue social media star. Ever since Kareena made her Instagram debut in 2020, she has been quite active on the platform. She regularly shares candid pictures and videos with her millions of fans, thus giving them a glimpse of her personal and professional lives. Currently, the actress has been shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s film in Kalimpong. A few moments back, she shared a picture from the film sets on her Instagram space.

Lately, Kareena Kapoor has been treating fans to behind-the-scenes glimpses from her next film, which she is shooting in the scenic town of Kalimpong. Keeping up with this trajectory, some time back, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress took to the story feature on her Instagram space and shared a video, where she can be seen chilling with her team on set. In the photo, Kareena, along with three other people, can be seen seated in chairs. The actress was seen dressed in a checked shirt and blue denim pants, with red and white shoes. She also wore an olive-green jacket and tied her hair in a bun. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "The four Muskeeteers".

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse from Sujoy Ghosh’s film set:

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next, where she will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. The film went on floors recently and Kareena shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram space. In one of the pictures, she can be seen pouting with Jaideep as the duo hold the clapboard of the untitled film.

Meanwhile, she will be soon seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. After much delay due to the pandemic, the film is set to release theatrically on the 11th of August.

