Muskurayega India: Akshay, Kartik, Ananya & others motivate for a better tomorrow amid COVID 19 crisis; WATCH

Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and several other celebrities join hands to motivate the citizens to fight together against COVID 19.

The coronavirus outbreak in India has created a tense atmosphere across the country and everyone is quite anxious about the highly transmissible virus. Although, we are on a 21 day lockdown at the moment, the toll of positive cases across the nation has been increasing rapidly. While these has been an air of negativity in this crisis situation, our Bollywood celebrities have collaborated in the best possible way to motivate the citizens against COVID 19 outbreak and look forward to a better future.

Titled as Muskurayega India, the motivational song features Bollywood’s A-listers like , Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jackky Bhagnani, etc. The video begins with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been encouraging the citizens to fight the deadly health scare with unity and emerge as a winner. Soon, the celebs join in and motivate everyone to come together and beat COVID 19. Interestingly, these celebrities have shot their specific videos from their residence and the song did give you goosebumps. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “All we need is a united stand. Aur phir #MuskurayegaIndia!.”

Take a look at Bollywood celebs motivational song on Coronavirus:

Talking about the song, Jackky had earlier stated, “Akshay sir and I felt the only thing that helps, in times of uncertainty, is hope. The proceeds from this song will go towards supporting the central and state governments' efforts in fighting the virus.” Meanwhile, Coronavirus outbreak in India, the deadly virus has infected over 4300 people in the country along with 118 people so far.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Read More