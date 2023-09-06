‘Muslims are our biggest audience’: Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma reacts to the film being labeled anti-Muslim

Celebrations are not yet over for the Gadar 2 team. The movie recently touched INR 500 crore mark in the domestic box office making it the second highest-grossing film of 2023, after Pathaan. The moment the film was announced, moviegoers jumped off their seats in excitement to see the dhamakedaar pair, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the action-thriller movie after 2001. Amidst the success of the movie, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma spoke about his film.

Director Anil Sharma says Gadar 2 is neither anti-Muslim nor anti-Pakistan

The movie showcases the dramatic escape of the protagonist Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) who crosses the Pakistan border to rescue his son Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma) imprisoned in the neighboring country. There are several heroic scenes in the film that will make every Indian’s heart swell with pride. But, after watching the movie, many cinephiles opined that the movie was anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan.

Sharing his two cents on it, the Gadar 2 director told ETimes, “Kahan hai (anti-Muslim)? I think these guys must have spoken without seeing the film. Please ask them to see it again, the film is not anti-Muslim or anti-Pakistan.” Anil further added that, unlike common notions, they have tried to showcase the power of unity in the movie.

He divulged, “It is a human film. In fact, we are saying why can't one accept both Geeta and Quran? We have spoken the language of unity. We have shown a good character like mausi. Even the actress's (Simrat Kaur) family is shown (to be) very good. We are not against any religion; Muslims are our biggest audience and they are very dear to us.”

In an earlier interview with PTI, Sharma said that in the film, it’s said that ‘Hindustan Musalmano ka hai’, and asked how come they are bashing them. “We have rather shown that the country belongs to everyone irrespective of one’s religion,” the director added.

More about Gadar 2

After taking over the box office with the release of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001, the director took more than two decades to come up with its sequel due to the lack of an appropriate script. Anil had said that just to launch his son, Utkarsh, he didn’t want to use the name of the movie. For the uninitiated, Utkarsh also played the role of young Jeete in the first part of the film.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma says they had to cut costs as the industry 'wasn’t doing so well'