8 Must Watch Bollywood Movies of all time: Amitabh Bachchan's Sholay to Aamir Khan's Lagaan

Since its inception, Bollywood has delivered some really groundbreaking films over the years. These films vary in size, genre, and treatment but don't fail to engage and entertain the audiences. Here's a list of 8 must-watch Bollywood movies of all time. This list includes Amitabh Bachchan's Sholay and Aamir Khan's Lagaan, among others.

Must Watch Bollywood Flicks

1. Sholay (1975)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar

Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar Director: Ramesh Sippy

Ramesh Sippy Writer: Salim-Javed

Salim-Javed Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

No conversation about Bollywood is ever complete without mentioning Sholay. This Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra starter, is the granddaddy of all masala movies in the nation. Its success is evident in the fact that it is easily one of the most quoted and discussed Hindi films from the past century. One can't afford to miss this classic.

2. Lagaan (2001)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Stars: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Raghubir Yadav

Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Raghubir Yadav Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker Writer: Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Dayma, Kumar Dave

Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Dayma, Kumar Dave Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Lagaan is a modern-day classic in every sense of the word. The film's story, led by Aamir Khan, beautifully combines cricket with colonial times filled with nail-biting sequences. Upon release, Lagaan became a major critical and commercial success and received an Oscar nomination in the Best Foreign Language category.

3. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri Director: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Writer: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has seeped into our culture unlike any other film. Most of its dialogues, songs, and the train sequence featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol has become iconic and a part of our everyday life. Also known as DDLJ, the film is the longest-running Indian cinema since it's still running in Maratha Mandir in Mumbai.

4. Mughal E Azam (1960)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Stars: Dilip Kumar, Madhubala

Dilip Kumar, Madhubala Director: K.Asif

K.Asif Writer: K.Asif

K.Asif Where to watch/OTT Platform: Zee5

Mughal-E-Azam is an epic film on a scale that was not seen in Indian cinema before. Directed by K. Asif, the film stars Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, and Madhubala. It follows the story of a prince who falls in love with a dancer. The film was in the making for years, but the end result is something that still astonishes us.

5. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Stars: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Writer: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Interestingly. this Farhan Akhtar directorial was released the same year as Lagaan but failed to generate money. However, its influence on us has been on many levels. Filled with funny scenes, relatable characters, and a heartwarming story, Dil Chahta Hai feels like a warm hug. So, grab a popcorn and enjoy this movie if you haven't.

6. Parinda (1989)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Stars: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Writer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shiv Subramanium

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shiv Subramanium Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Parinda is credited for bringing realism into Bollywood with its lighting, performances, and overall mood. Nana Patekar's acting as the villain Anna Seth has to be the most terrifying bad guy on the big screen. It won't be wrong to say that this film paved the way for directors like Ram Gopal Varma, who attempted this genre with realism.

7. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

After gaining experience in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Johar directed his debut feature with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. The film turned out to be one of the most iconic and successful films in Bollywood. From its acting to music to everything else, KKHH turned into a success story and has become a part of our popular culture.

8. 3 Idiots (2009)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Stars: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi

Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots is loosely adapted from Chetan Bhagat's 2004 novel Five Point Someone. Upon release, this comedy-drama met with universal acclaim and remained the highest-grossing Indian film until 2013's Chennai Express. The film raises several critical issues in our society.

