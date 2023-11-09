7 Must Watch Indian sci-fi, space movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTTs: Koi Mil Gaya to Mission Mangal

Science fiction and space are genres that are relatively unexplored in Indian cinema. However, over the years, several filmmakers have successfully narrated compelling stories in these genres including Koi Mil Gaya and Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25 to name a few. Here is a curated list of seven such films across languages that can be enjoyed in the comfort of your homes on OTT platforms.

7 Must Watch Indian sci-fi, space movies

1. Cargo (2020)

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Stars: Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi

Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi Director: Arati Kadav

Arati Kadav Writer: Arati Kadav

Arati Kadav Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Cargo is an underrated gem directed by debutant Arati Kadav. The film, starring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in the lead, has an engaging storyline that takes place at a spaceship where a scientist helps in recycling dead people for rebirth. Cargo explores the themes of mortality, life, and other important things in an entertaining way. The film is a delightful watch for all sci-fi lovers.

2. Koi Mil Gaya (2003)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Stars: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Rekha

Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Rekha Director: Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan Writer: Rakesh Roshan, Honey Irani, Robin Bhatt, Sachin Bhowmick

Rakesh Roshan, Honey Irani, Robin Bhatt, Sachin Bhowmick Where to watch/OTT Platform: Zee5

Rakesh Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya remains one of the most iconic sci-fi films from Bollywood. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead, the film follows the story of a guy whose life turns upside down after an extra-terrestrial being lands on Earth. Filled with amazing performances, strong direction, and a melodious soundtrack, Koi Mil Gaya is hard to miss and a film that made our childhood awesome.

3. Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Stars: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Soubin Shahir, Sooraj Thelakkad

Suraj Venjaramoodu, Soubin Shahir, Sooraj Thelakkad Director: Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval

Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval Writer: Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval

Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25 is a Malayalam science fiction film that follows a small-town village guy whose life changes after an AI humanoid starts living with them. The film is a light-hearted tale filled with several emotional and funny moments that will touch your heartstrings. Give it a chance and you won't be disappointed for sure.

4. Mission Mangal (2019)

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Stars: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu Director: Jagan Shakti

Jagan Shakti Writer: Jagan Shakti, R.Balki, Saketh Kondiparthi

Jagan Shakti, R.Balki, Saketh Kondiparthi Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar

Jagan Shakti's Mission Mangal is loosely inspired by a group of scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who led the Mars Orbiter Mission. The film stars an ensemble of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Sonakshi Sinha among others, and is an engaging tale of India's first interplanetary expedition. Upon release, Mission Mangal became a critical and box-office success.

5. Mr. India (1987)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Stars: Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri

Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri Director: Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur Writer: Salim-Javed

Salim-Javed Where to watch/OTT Platform: Zee5

Mr. India is a name that needs no introduction. This film is considered a classic and is a part of Indian pop culture thanks to its amazing dialogues, high-concept story, and iconic villain Mogambo. To this date, it remains one of the finest sci-fi films to ever come out of India. Directed by Shekhar Kapur, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, and Satish Kaushik among others in important roles; while the script was written by the popular duo of Salim-Javed.

6. Enthiran (2010)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Stars: Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Director: S. Shankar

S. Shankar Writer: S. Shankar, Sujatha, Swanand Kirkire

S. Shankar, Sujatha, Swanand Kirkire Where to watch/OTT Platform: Sun NXT

S. Shankar's Tamil sci-fi action film Enthiran follows an android humanoid robot who goes rogue. The film has some breathtaking visual effects and heavy action sequences that are unprecedented for Indian cinema. The climax of the film in particular is very relentless and keeps you on the edge of your seat. Enthiran is a well-made sci-fi film that also touches upon some interesting themes in an entertaining manner.

7. Baar Baar Dekho (2016)

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Stars: Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra

Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra Director: Nitya Mehra

Nitya Mehra Writer: Nitya Mehra, Anuvab Pal, Sri Rao

Nitya Mehra, Anuvab Pal, Sri Rao Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Baar Baar Dekho is directed by debutant Nitya Mehra and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif in the lead. It follows the story of Jai Varma and Diya Kapoor (played by Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif respectively) as they navigate through their relationship through flashbacks and flash-forwards. The experimental and non-linear narrative of the film is a strong aspect of Baar Baar Dekho. Do give it a try if you are into time jumps that are beautifully vowed into a narrative.

