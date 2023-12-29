9 must watch Old Bollywood Movies: From Gol Maal, Satte Pe Satta and Mr India

As they say, old is gold and no matter what today’s films may bring for their audiences nothing can match the spark that Old Bollywood movies carried. The classical old hindi movies are actually a treasure trove for today’s generation. So, if you're on the hunt for a lineup of must-watch movies, here's a selection of carefully chosen films that you absolutely cannot afford to overlook. Take a look!



9 old Bollywood movies that carry weight for all the right reasons and one must surely watch



1. Mr India (1987)



Running Time: 2 hours 59 mins

2 hours 59 mins IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Movie Star Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Satish Kaushik, Annu Kapoor, Ajit Vachani, Sharat Saxena, Ashok Kumar, Bob Christo, Ramesh Deo, Anjan Srivastav

Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Satish Kaushik, Annu Kapoor, Ajit Vachani, Sharat Saxena, Ashok Kumar, Bob Christo, Ramesh Deo, Anjan Srivastav Director: Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur Writer: Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan

Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan Year of release: 1987

1987 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Mr India was way ahead of its time. An experimental genre at the time of its release was the story woven around a young boy Arun who lives with orphaned kids. A local gangster keeps his eyes on his property. He decides to fight back by using an invisible watch invented by his father.

This movie definitely deserves to be at the top of the list when it comes to old Hindi movies. From the iconic dialogue "Mogambo khush hua" to the unforgettable song Hawa Hawaii, this film has provided us with countless moments to treasure.





2. Satte Pe Satta (1982)



Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

2 hours 40 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Ranjeeta Kaur, Amjad Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Ranjeet Bedi, Kanwarjeet Paintal, Sudhir, Kanwaljeet Singh, Vijayendra Ghatge, Vikram Sahu, Sarika Thakur, Goga Kapoor, Mac Mohan, Prema Narayan, Madhu Malhotra, Aradhana Deshpande

Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Ranjeeta Kaur, Amjad Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Ranjeet Bedi, Kanwarjeet Paintal, Sudhir, Kanwaljeet Singh, Vijayendra Ghatge, Vikram Sahu, Sarika Thakur, Goga Kapoor, Mac Mohan, Prema Narayan, Madhu Malhotra, Aradhana Deshpande Director: Raj N. Sippy

Raj N. Sippy Writer: Satish Bhatnagar, Kader Khan, Jyoti Swaroop

Satish Bhatnagar, Kader Khan, Jyoti Swaroop Year of release: 1982

1982 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube and Amazon Prime Video

Recognized as one of the best old movies in Bollywood, Satte Pe Satta has attained cult-classic status. It effortlessly combines comedy, action, and music, making it a delightful watch. The story revolves around Indu and Ravi (played by Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan), who fall in love. However, Indu faces challenges dealing with Ravi's unruly brothers and takes it upon herself to transform their behavior.



3. Namak Halaal (1982)



Running Time: 2 hrs 51 mins

2 hrs 51 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Movie Star Cast: Waheeda Rehman, Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Smita Patil, Parveen Babi, Om Prakash, Ranjeet Bedi, Satyendra Kapoor, Ram Sethi, Kamal Kapoor, Chandrashekhar Vaidya

Waheeda Rehman, Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Smita Patil, Parveen Babi, Om Prakash, Ranjeet Bedi, Satyendra Kapoor, Ram Sethi, Kamal Kapoor, Chandrashekhar Vaidya Director: Prakash Mehra

Prakash Mehra Writer: Surendra Kaul, Kader Khan

Surendra Kaul, Kader Khan Year of release: 1982

1982 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube and Amazon Prime Video

While curating a list of movie names that are surely a testament to old is gold; Namak Halaal can’t be out of the list. Another best old Hindi film of Big B which indeed is aging like fine wine. In the film, you’re up for full-on action and a blend of humor. Remember the immortal dialogue, “I can talk English, I can walk English, I can laugh English because English is a very phunny language.”

4. Gol Maal (1979)



Running Time: 2 hours

2 hours IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Movie Star Cast: Amol Palekar, Bindiya Goswami, Deven Verma, Shobha Khote, Manju Singh, Dina Pathak, David Abraham, Yunus Parvez, Utpal Dutt, Harish Magon

Amol Palekar, Bindiya Goswami, Deven Verma, Shobha Khote, Manju Singh, Dina Pathak, David Abraham, Yunus Parvez, Utpal Dutt, Harish Magon Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Hrishikesh Mukherjee Writer: Sailesh Dey, Sachin Bhowmick, Rahi Masoom Reza

Sailesh Dey, Sachin Bhowmick, Rahi Masoom Reza Year of release: 1979

1979 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: SonyLiv, MX Player, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Believe us when we tell you that old Bollywood movies inject a breath of fresh air into the present time with their genuine humor and innocence. This legendary comedy adventure will take you on a joyous journey, immersing you in the tale of Ramprasad, who gets entangled in a web of lies he weaves to impress his idealistic boss, Bhavani. As a result, his attempts to conceal the truth take a sidesplitting twist that you must witness for yourself.



5. Don (1978)



Running Time: 2 hours 46 mins

2 hours 46 mins IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Action, Crime, Thriller Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran Sikand, Iftekhar, Om Shivpuri, Satyendra Kapoor, Helen

Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran Sikand, Iftekhar, Om Shivpuri, Satyendra Kapoor, Helen Director: Chandra Barot

Chandra Barot Writer: Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan

Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan Year of release: 1978

1978 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube and Zee 5

Old Hindi movies have an undeniable charm that keeps inspiring young filmmakers and aspiring actors, even after all these years. The original film featuring the legendary Amitabh Bachchan revolves around the notorious criminal Don, who is relentlessly pursued by police officer D'Silva. This engaging cat and mouse chase movie is definitely worth watching, as it keeps you hooked with its clever twists and turns.



6. Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)



Running Time: 3 hours 4 mins

3 hours 4 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy and Drama

Action, Comedy and Drama Movie Star Cast: Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Nirupa Roy, Pran Sikand, Jeevan Dhar, Yusuf Khan, Kamal Kapoor, Hercules

Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Nirupa Roy, Pran Sikand, Jeevan Dhar, Yusuf Khan, Kamal Kapoor, Hercules Director: Manmohan Desai

Manmohan Desai Writer: Smt. Jeevanprabha M. Desai, Kader Khan, Prayag Raj

Smt. Jeevanprabha M. Desai, Kader Khan, Prayag Raj Year of release: 1977

1977 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube and Google Play Movies & TV

One of the best old movies Bollywood has ever made, Amar Akbar Anthony, tells the tale of three brothers who were torn apart during their childhood and brought up in different religious backgrounds. After many years, fate brings them back together, and they embark on a mission to seek vengeance against those who tore their lives apart. As the story unfolds, the drama and emotions intensify, entertaining the audience.



7. Deewar (1975)



Running Time: 2 hours 54 mins

2 hours 54 mins IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Movie Genre: Action, crime, Drama

Action, crime, Drama Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Manmohan Krishna, Iftekhar

Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Manmohan Krishna, Iftekhar Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Writer: Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan

Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan Year of release: 1975

1975 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video

The list of movie names bollywood has ever generated is quite long. Nonetheless, Deewar is another cult classic that perfectly captures the essence of high emotions and drama. The plot revolves around two brothers, Vijay and Ravi. Vijay, haunted by his past, ventures into the criminal underworld, while Ravi becomes a dedicated and upright police officer. However, their paths collide when fate forces them to confront each other, with Ravi assigned to apprehend Vijay.



8. Anand (1971)



Running Time: 2 hours 2 mins

2 hours 2 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Musical, Drama

Musical, Drama Movie Star Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo, Seema Deo, Asit Kumar Sen, Lalita Kumari, Brahm Bhardwaj, Lalita Pawar, Dara Singh Randhawa, Johnny Walker

Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo, Seema Deo, Asit Kumar Sen, Lalita Kumari, Brahm Bhardwaj, Lalita Pawar, Dara Singh Randhawa, Johnny Walker Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Hrishikesh Mukherjee Writer: Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Gulzar and D.N. Mukherjee

Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Gulzar and D.N. Mukherjee Year of release: 1971

1971 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: MX Player, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

A curated old movie list Hindi remains incomplete without the mention of the first superstar of India, Rajesh Khanna’s Anand. The film filled with utmost positivity and optimism is about Dr. Bhasker Banerjee, who has a pessimistic view of life. In contrast to that, he meets Anand, a full-of-life patient fighting a deadly disease. However, it is his positive spirit and cheerful attitude toward life that leaves everyone moved.

“Babumushoi, zindagi badi honi chahiye … lambi nahin” and "Maut ek pal hai babumoshai" are some of the immortal dialogues from the cult classic.



9. Mera Naam Joker (1970)



Running Time: 3 hours 44 mins

3 hours 44 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Movie Star Cast: Raj Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Simi Garewal, Rishi Kapoor, Achala Sachdev, Dharmendra, Dara Singh Randhawa, Rajendra Kumar Tuli, Padmini, Om Prakash, Rajendranath Malhotra, Sunder

Raj Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Simi Garewal, Rishi Kapoor, Achala Sachdev, Dharmendra, Dara Singh Randhawa, Rajendra Kumar Tuli, Padmini, Om Prakash, Rajendranath Malhotra, Sunder Director: Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor Writer: Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, Manoj Kumar

Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, Manoj Kumar Year of release: 1970

1970 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The list of old Bollywood movie names would remain incomplete without the mention of Mera Naam Joker. An extremely emotional and heart-touching movie by the late legendary Raj Kapoor talks about the story of a young boy who works as a clown in a circus, meanwhile, he faces hardships and struggles in his own life. However, being a clown, his primary job requires him to make the audience laugh at the cost of his sorrows.

Just in case you’ve not watched these movies, just go ahead and watch them all because they’re just GOLD!

